Budapest Bar Guide: 6 Pubs to Visit This Month

Are you looking for somewhere cosy to take your date to? Or just a place to blow off steam after a busy workday? Do you like beer? Then read on for November’s pub guide!

Located near Astoria, Csendes Létterem operates as a comfy café during the day and as a bustling bar teeming with an eclectic mishmash of students, expats, artists, and young couples at night, boasting an awesome assortment of beverages, an intense and colourful interior, and an unadulterated ruin pub atmosphere.

1053 Budapest, Ferenczy István utca 5.

Opened in 2010 by five friends, Hivatal has since become one of the most important social institutions of the city centre, awaiting guests with a homely atmosphere, kind service, and an extensive drink selection. Whether it’s a kicking cappuccino you thirst for or a cosy bar with cool people, Hivatal is your place to be!

1075 Budapest, Madách Imre út 12.

Situated close to Deák Square, Fahéj is a lovely, no-fuss café and bar consisting of two rooms and a cosy little terrace, equally ideal for quiet book readings during the day and after-work drinks in the evening. Offering a wide range of drinks, their cinnamon honey apple pálinka is a must-try!

1052 Budapest, Semmelweis utca 19.

Roots Budapest aims to revitalize the outer parts of the Grand Boulevard by serving as a cultural hotspot of the area, hosting exhibitions, concerts and parties, and playing the most versatile collection of music during the day. Doubling as a tattoo shop, this pub is one of the lesser-known gems in the city!

1077 Budapest, Király utca 77.

This Nagydiófa Street venue is the perfect choice if you’re looking for an off-the-beaten-path bar in Budapest’s Party District. The interior design shows traces of Hungarian vintage and contemporary Cuban, just like the drink list: whether you opt for a home-made palinka or the wormy mezcal, you won’t regret it.

1072 Budapest, Nagydiófa utca 32.

One of the soulful pubs in downtown Budapest, underground Úri Muri is famous for its friendly bartenders, fun live music events (including open mic sessions), and incomparable vibes. Free events, a great assortment of shottails and spirits, wallet-friendly prices, and a central location – what’s not to like?

1077 Budapest, Wesselényi utca 19.