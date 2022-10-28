8 Delicious Venues to Check Out This November

From a traditional Hungarian restaurant to the best soupery in the city, here are our latest gastro recommendations for a flavorful stay in Budapest!

Found within a two-minute distance from the Opera House, Pörc & Prézli is a traditional Hungarian restaurant in the most genuine sense of the word: if you’re looking for reinvented dishes, look elsewhere. The ingredients used in Pörc & Prézli’s kitchen are procured from small producers, giving every mouthful an authentic, fresh taste. Their large, filling portions, including the palatable knuckle of pork with baked potatoes, are accompanied by Hungarian craft beers, wines, live music in the evenings.

1065 Budapest, Lázár utca 1.

Established by the famous August family in 1914, charming Déryné is an equally great choice for a romantic dinner or a Sunday brunch party – inside or outside, with or without the sound of soothing live music. At Déryné, you can choose from an appetizing selection of brunch classics between 9AM and 4PM, including sourdough bread avo toast, oysters, creamy chicken paprikash, and caviar. From their bouillabaisse and BBQ briskets to the boar gnocchi, the dishes at Déryné are pure perfection. Reservation is recommended!

1013 Budapest, Krisztina tér 3.

Situated on a tranquil street only a stone’s throw away from Heroes’ Square, Matinée is one of District VI’s best kept secrets, and despite its size, has more up its sleeve than you’d imagine. In addition to divine pick-me-ups brewed with coffee beans from Brazil’s Fazenda Sertãozinho Estate, this tiny café boasts several lemonade specialties, fine wines from family-owned Hungarian cellars, artisanal ales, organic juices, as well as chocolate roll, croissant with pistachio cream, ciabatta caprese, and various other breakfast items made from sourdough.

1068 Budapest, Benczúr utca 2.

Street Food: Bors Gasztrobár

Bors is hands down the best soup spot in the city. From time to time the enthusiastic team comes up with surprisingly special soup and sandwich creations, such as the orange-chili pumpkin cream soup with fried chicken and coconut husk or the chicken paprikash baguette. Based on the ever-changing menu, their well of inspiration seems endless, which can only be topped by the staff’s great sense of humour and unbelievable hospitality. The place isn’t too big, so don’t expect too many chairs and tables, but be prepared for an all-out sensorial experience.

1074 Budapest, Kazinczy utca 10.

Founded in 1954, Kispipa Vendéglő was for a long time the main hangout place of Hungarian pianist and composer Rezső Seress, whose most notable work, Gloomy Sunday, is known all over the world as the Hungarian suicide song, and was covered by musicians such as Billy Idol, Björk, and Portishead. The legendary venue went on a decades-long hiatus, then reopened just four years ago as a contemporary cocktail bar with the food to go with, awaiting guests with a weekly changing selection of quality drinks and regularly held live music concerts.

1072 Budapest, Akácfa utca 28.

Located just around the corner from busy Ferenciek Square, this meat-free oasis is famous for its classically inspired vegan-vegetarian cuisine, as well as their dairy- and egg-free pizzas and pastries. Offering a variety of healthy and imaginative Hungarian and international dishes made from locally grown ingredients, like fried butternut squash with remoulade, rice and onions or fusilli with pesto and spinach, Napfényes Restaurant blends gastronomy and culture together in one colourful and harmonious whole, with dance house and live music events, literary nights, and workshops.

1053 Budapest, Ferenciek tere 2.

If you’re out and about in downtown Budapest and would like to satisfy your sweet tooth with to-die-for desserts, this French-style confectionery and cake shop is your place to be! Homely, spacious, and with a play area in the back, DesszertNeked is renowned for their choice selection of tartes, reinvented Hungarian icons (including poppy seed bread pudding and Gerbeaud cake), homemade dulce de leche, and wide assortment of macarons. And in case you found yourself with a dessert craving on the other side of the Danube, relax: there’s a DesszertNeked shop inside Allee Mall, too!

1061 Budapest, Paulay Ede utca 17.

Mikszáth Kálmán Square’s Zengő Bár welcomes wine aficionados with a whopping 250-item strong assortment of the heavenly nectars of lesser known Hungarian wineries, and various tasting menus to help you get your buzz on in a controlled fashion. What’s more, Zengő Bar also boasts a respectable craft beer, whiskey, spirit, and cocktail selection, besides a range of finger-licking good tapas offers. We recommend going for their all-inclusive antipasti platter, composed of Mangalica ham, Spanish chorizo, gourmet dips, and three types of cheese specialties.

1088 Budapest, Krúdy Gyula utca 6.