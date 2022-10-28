5 Venues with Unmatched Vibes

Now that the autumn chills have finally arrived, I think we can all agree it’s time to bring the fun inside. Join us on our design-centric culinary journey as we explore some of the most distinctly decorated bars and restaurants in Budapest.

Jungle Fever: Twentysix

A true urban oasis in every sense of the word, Twentysix is the lushly adorned winter garden you’ve always dreamed of, bringing together an exotic atmosphere, conscious living, and Israeli-Italian cooking in perfect harmony. Dominated by the relaxing green of a tropical forest composed of more than thirty different types of plants, this downtown oasis welcomes guests with Mediterranean flavors (from nourishing breakfast items in the morning hours like shakshuka, to goat cheese ravioli and Marinara mussels in the evening), a constant temperature of 26℃, and an exclusive lineup of wines and cocktails.

1061 Budapest, Király utca 26.

Lying only a stone’s throw away from Kálvin Square on pedestrian-friendly Ráday Street (which is often dubbed as the SoHo of Pest), Púder Bárszínház blends cultural services and gastronomy together in one funky-looking jewelry box of a venue. Functioning first as a café and a free-spirited cultural space second, Púder’s peculiar interior provides guests with the perfect backdrop for enjoying whatever it is on offer, from studio theater performances, quiz nights and literary events to finger-licking-good bar foods and cocktails just as colorful as the place itself, inspired by the world of literature and dance.

1092 Budapest, Ráday utca 8.

Hands down the girliest spot in the whole of Budapest, Vintage Garden is the most prominent representative of the shabby chic style, a classically inspired, romantic brand of home decor. Stepping inside this dreamy den full of soft-colored, worn-out furnishings will have you feel like the owner of a rustic French country house, with the added luxury of having mouth watering dishes (such as duck liver creme brulee and linguine amatriciana), scrumptious cakes, and glasses of excellent Hungarian wines transported to your table at your command. If you can, try to get a seat at their flower-covered inner terrace!

1071 Budapest, Dob utca 21.

Middle Eastern Vibes: Mazel Tov

Occupying the courtyard of an old apartment building in the heart of Budapest’s Jewish Quarter, Mazel Tov opened its doors as the country’s first ruin restaurant back in 2014, serving Middle Eastern comfort foods in a friendly environment. Since then, it has become a true urban meeting point and recreational space, in large part thanks to its casual yet intimate atmosphere and nightly live music events. Choose from a wide range of Mediterranean dishes, including baba ganoush, shawarma pita and hummus bowl, and accompany your picks with one of Mazel Tov’s many signature cocktails for an all-around perfect meal!

1072 Budapest, Akácfa utca 47.

Asian Voyage: Badhanna

If you’d like to sail to distant shores without stepping foot outside of the center of Budapest, all you have to do is make a reservation to Badhanna, one of the city’s newest and most popular Asian fusion restaurants. Located just around the corner from St. Stephen’s Basilica, Badhanna’s neon-heavy, verdant design was inspired by Asian street food joint aesthetics, while the menu is composed of Thai, Japanese, Indonesian, South-Korean and Chinese specialties. The food is served in small portions, encouraging guests to share the experience of eating together, as is the custom in the Far East.

1051 Budapest, Hercegprímás utca 18.