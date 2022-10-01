Soak in the City: 6 Thermal Baths to Visit This Autumn in Budapest

In addition to the number of health benefits it provides (like improving blood circulaiton and openin up the pores in our skin so that oils and dirt can be cleaned out), soaking in hot water is just one of the most relaxing pastimes we can think of. If you’d like to wind down in after a busy week, pay these bathing complexes a visit!

Csillaghegyi Árpád Baths

Tranquil Árpád Baths was originally opened in 1919, but it was expanded with a brand new wellness facility in 2018, giving bathers more bang for their buck than other similarly priced splashtablishments, boasting 15 different pools, an indoor water slide park, several saunas, and a unique rooftop jacuzzi.

Website

1038 Budapest, Pusztakúti út 2-6.

Palatinus Bath

Since the Bauhaus-style main building’s recent renovation a few years ago, the queen of open-air swimming complexes awaits visitors all-year-round with a wealth of aquatic amenities, including a heated, outdoor pool, three saunas, a medicinal pool with thermal water, and a kid’s pool.

Website

1138 Budapest, Margitsziget, Soó Rezső sétány 1.

Rudas Thermal Bath

The spa kingdom of Rudas is equipped with all the necessary ingredients for a full-scale charge-up of your battered down batteries, including massage therapy, various saunas, a range of pools filled with healing waters, imperial splendour, and a breath-taking panoramic view over the city.

Website

1013 Budapest, Döbrentei tér 9.

Széchenyi Thermal Baths

Széchenyi Bath’s iconic yellow walls are known by everyone who has ever looked at Budapest pictures shared on Instagram. One of the city’s must-visit attractions, the palatial monument features 18 pools, filled with healing natural hot spring water, as well as 10 saunas and steam cabins.

Website

1146 Budapest, Állatkerti körút 9-11.

Pesterzsébet Thermal Baths

The youngest of the Budapest bathing family, this water temple was reopened after two decades and a large-scale remodelling in 2019, enticing those looking for an aquatic autumn getaway with a number of indoor and outdoor pools, an exclusive-looking sauna department, and the usual wellness services.

Website

1203 Budapest, Vízisport utca 2.

Dandár Thermal Bath

District IX’s art deco-style wellness complex operated as a sanitary bath back in the day, and it only became a thermal bath following its 1978 renovation. Today, Dandár is one of the smaller bathing institutions of the city, outfitted with three thermal pools, two open-air baths, and a small sauna section.

Website

1095 Budapest, Dandár utca 3.