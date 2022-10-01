Dinner with a Tune: 5 Restaurants with Live Music in Budapest

Some people like to focus solely on their meals when having dinner at a restaurant, others prefer to graze with music in the background. If you belong to the latter group but don’t know where to go for a nourishing night out, just read this piece about our favourite live music restaurants in Budapest and give them a try!

Múzsa

The city’s most opulent cocktail bar, the Great Gatsby-esque Múzsa is housed under the magnificent stained-glass dome of the Gresham Palace. The elegance of the belle époque interiors and the playfulness of the locally inspired, handcrafted cocktails (among which you can find everything from low-alcohol smoothness to more kicking, bitter options), combined with the Hungarian-Asian fusion kitchen add up to a truly unique place with an alluring nature that is further enhanced by the classy afternoon tea sessions and its renowned and varied live music performances, held every night between Wednesday and Saturday.

Facebook

1051 Budapest, Széchenyi tér 5-6.

Opus Jazz Club

Located just a stone’s throw away from the landmark building of the Great Market Hall, Opus Jazz Club attracts world-famous jazz artists, music lovers and foodies alike with fine bistro-style dishes, a great drink selection, and incredible contemporary jazz concerts from Tuesday to Saturday. As an important addition to the privately owned Budapest Music Center, the venue awaits guests with a modern, but cosy atmosphere, a clean and simple design, and a menu that satisfies all your needs, regardless if you have food allergies or just hungry as a hog. Check out Opus Jazz Club’s website for their concert calendar!

Website

1093 Budapest, Mátyás utca 8.

Budapest Jazz Club

Housed inside a former movie theatre, Budapest Jazz Club is famous for its laid-back milieu, mouth-watering culinary offering, and an exceptional line-up of Hungarian and international jazz acts and musicians from other genres. The heart of Hungary’s jazz scene, this self-professed jazz café is always a safe bet when you’re looking for some light yet quality entertainment and the foods to go with: ranging from boar meat goulash and a hearty nacho platter to smoked salmon with chives cheese cream and lecsó with sausage, the menu offers several Hungarian and international food specialities. Whether you come for the music or the kitchen, Budapest Jazz Club will not disappoint!

Website

1136 Budapest, Hollán Ernő utca 7.

Orfeum

Budapest’s Orfeum is a place where past and present meet in one irresistible restaurant: evoking the atmosphere of turn-of-the-century night clubs, this popular live music venue, situated inside the luxurious Corinthia Hotel Budapest, invites its visitors on an evening length time travel with a modern edge, with shows presented by a colourful medley of the biggest Hungarian singers and special guest performers. The beautiful setting provides the perfect backdrop for a night of fine tunes and likewise revered flavours, allowing you to feast your eyes, ears, and mouth at the same time!

Website

1073 Budapest, Erzsébet körút 43-49.

Jedermann

Found on the main restaurant street of Pest and established in 2010 by Dutch entrepreneur Hans van Vliet, Jedermann is the favoured stomping ground of local university students by day, and one of the prominent dinner-and-show venues in Budapest by night. From string quartets to swing ensembles, jazz, and funk concerts, Jedermann caters to a wide range of musical tastes, without sacrificing quality. In addition to enticing melodies, the place also offers several delectable dishes, including stuffed French toast, daily soups, chili con carne, and confit pork filet with steamed purple cabbage and mashed potatoes.

Facebook

1092 Budapest, Ráday utca 58.