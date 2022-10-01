4 Concerts to See this October in Budapest

This month has something in store for everyone: from one of the most accomplished singer-songwriters in Europe to legendary hip hop and alternative rock performers, here are our top concert recommendations for October!



KALEO

Icelandic blues rock band KALEO achieved their breakthrough with the Billboard chart topper hit song ‘Way Down We Go’ in 2016. Since then, the five-piece ensemble has released their third album, amassed over 1 billion global streams, headlined festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Bonnaroo, and even played as opening act for Rolling Stones. Their first headliner Budapest show will be held on 13 October, with tickets on sale online.

Lara Fabian

Canadian-Belgian singer-songwriter Lara Fabian embarked on her ‘50 World Tour’ in celebration of her 50th birthday back in 2019, but due to the pandemic, some dates had to be rescheduled for 2022. With 30 years of career behind her back, her Budapest Arena show, held on 20 October, will consist of songs from 14 studio albums, including all her major hits, sung in nine different languages. Tickets are available at livenation.hu.

50 Cent

Curtis James Jackson III, alias 50 Cent is one of the world’s most successful rappers, and he’s coming to Budapest Arena to show off his renowned rapping chops to the Hungarian audience on 25 October. The Grammy Award winner rose to fame with his record-shattering debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’ and has since sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and been awarded numerous prestigious accolades. Buy your tickets online now!

The Cure

Legendary British goth rock band The Cure returns to Budapest Arena after six years as part of their Euro 22 tour on 26 October. With 13 studio albums and more than 40 singles under their belt, Robert Smith and co. are promising us with a night of leather-clad nostalgia and some of the biggest alternative hits of the 80s, including Just Like Heaven, Friday I’m in Love, and Lullaby. Opening act is provided by Scottish post-punk band The Twilight Sad. Tickets are available via livenation.hu