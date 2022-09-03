3+1 Must-Visit Events in Budapest for Your September Bucket List

Whether you are a tourist or an expat living in Budapest, you might want to hear about September’s must-visit events. Among our suggestions you’ll find a classy wine festival, a design fair, a dessert market, and a Jewish cultural event.

Between 8 and 11 September, Buda Castle’s courtyard will give home to the renowned Budapest Wine Festival. The event is known for a number of things: the beauty and elegance of its admirable location, the versatility of participating wineries, and the colorful programs organized to accompany the festival.

Buda Castle Courtyard | Facebook

On 11 September, the country’s most popular design fair, WAMP returns to the picturesque Castle Garden Bazaar (Várkert Bazár). To be more exact, it is the neo-Renaissance garden that will host the one-day shopping event where unique handmade clothes, accessories and artifacts are about to change hands.

Castle Garden Bazaar | Website

It is for the 24th time that the Jewish Cultural Festival will be organized in Budapest. The music-focused event that takes place from 4 to 12 September will be held at several venues, including Dohány Street’s Great Synagogue. The prestigious festival’s main goal is to become an important factor in the cultural tourism of the Hungarian capital.

Multiple locations in Budapest | Website

Does your mouth water at the thought of artfully crafted desserts that taste like heaven? We’ve got great news for you! Between 30 September and 2 October, everyone who loves indulging in artisan chocolate creations and sweets are in for a treat, pun intended. Head to Szent István Square’s Festival of Sweets and pamper your taste buds with something delicious.

1051 Budapest, Szent István square | Facebook