Budapest’s Best Art Exhibitions this September

The Hungarian capital boasts both permanent and temporary exhibitions every season that are worth visiting. September, however, has brought especially captivating art shows you’re more than recommended to see. Let us show you the way!

Established by a group of Hungarian artists in 2022, Light Art Museum is the world’s largest museum that specializes in new media art. Budapest’s newest art institution opened in the once popular Hold Street Market Hall, displaying multi-sensor installations on 2,000 square meters. The new wave museum aims to bring people together through the use of technology and reveal new ways to perceive our space. Make sure you pay this pioneering place a visit that has already charmed the community of TikTok.

1054 Budapest, Hold utca 13. | Website

Buda Castle is full of surprises: who would have thought that it houses a secret nuclear bunker and an underground hospital, today known as the Hospital in the Rock Nuclear Bunker Museum? The subterranean tunnel system was used as a healthcare facility during WWII and the Hungarian revolution of 1956 before it was turned into a nuclear bunker during the Cold War. The museum opened in 2007 with a more than interesting guided tour. It honours the ordinary people who performed heroic deeds during the most difficult times of the 20th century.

1012 Budapest, Lovas út 4/c | Website

As part of the Jewish Cultural Festival, a free-to-attend, open-air exhibition opens just a few steps from the Shoes on the Danube Bank memorial in Budapest. Available from 8 September, the public display pays tribute to Swiss vice-consul Carl Lutz’s 1944 rescue operation of Jews in Budapest; during that time thousands of Jews living in Budapest were saved from being deported to Nazi extermination camps. Considered the greatest operation of its kind, Lutz’s mission was realized with the cooperation of independent states and the International Committee of Red Cross.

8 September – 10 October 2022 | 1055 Budapest, id. Antall József rakpart | Website

Located at Budapest Fashion Street, Deák17 Children and Youth Art Gallery has organized a number of interesting, free art exhibitions in the Hungarian capital in the past couple of years. Last time, visitors could see the display titled Patterns that focused on the manifestations of embroidery in contemporary fine arts. The newest exhibition in the gallery introduces the works of Italy’s talented children’s illustrators; it is guiding the audience into magical, illustrated worlds through tales and generations.

8 September – 13 October 2022 | 1052 Budapest, Deák Ferenc utca 17. | Website