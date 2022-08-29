Jewish-Hungarian Classics with a Modern Twist: Macesz Bistro

Situated in the heart of Pest’s Jewish Quarters, within walking distance from the world-famous Szimpla ruin bar and the equally renowned Dohány Street Synagogue, Macesz Bistro resumed operations after a two-year pandemic hiatus this April.

Starting from 12 September, they are going to be open seven days a week, welcoming guests – old and new alike – with a refreshed menu composed of a palatable mixture of Jewish and Hungarian dishes, a grill selection, as well as a wine list that runs the gamut from the finest local wines to bottles from Italy and New Zealand.

Balancing on the thin line between tradition and modernity with the skills of an adept acrobat, chef Ákos Tasnádi’s kitchen works primarily with ingredients sourced from Hungarian producers, ensuring that they keep their suppliers’ footprint as small as possible.

Since waterfowls feature prominently in Jewish cooking, you’ll find plenty of dishes centred around ducks and geese, from the melt-in-your-mouth grilled duck liver with apple variations through the popular duck breast with latkes and honeyed fried cabbage to ludaskása, a reimagined Hungarian classic with thigh of duck, goose liver, goose gizzard, and vegetable risotto.

Other signature dishes include the hearty cholent, a uniquely Jewish stew made with beans, pearl barley, beef brisket and beef tongue, topped with pickled red onions, Macanya, a matzo-based vegetarian lasagne, our favourite appetizer, the Macesz cold starter, a flavourful selection of various meats and vegetables, and the beloved flódni, a layered pastry with fillings of poppy, walnut, apple, and plum jam.

To find out more about Macesz Bistro’s autumn menu and their new seasonal offers, go to the venue’s Facebook page, or better yet, simply pay them a visit and discover the rich legacy of Jewish-Hungarian cuisine!

1072 Budapest, Dob utca 26. | Website