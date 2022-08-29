Funzine’s Favorite Markets in Budapest

What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the name ’Budapest’? It’s not the local far- mers’ markets, is it? Well, you’ll be pleasantly surprised that there are a number of markets in or nearby the city center that boast a wide variety of fresh produces, exciting programs, and a lively atmosphere. Here are six of our favorites.

Szimpla Farmers Market

Held every Sunday between 9-14 inside the city’s most famous ruin bar, this farmers’ market welcomes customers with a mouth-watering selection of locally sourced cheese varieties, honey, jams, syrups, vegetables and fruits, meats, truffle specialties, spices, sandwich spreads, and live music.

Photo credit: Szimpla Kert (Facebook)

1075 Budapest, Kazinczy utca 14.

Czakó Piacz

The rustic and family-friendly Czakó Piacz is open every Saturday from 8 AM to 3 PM, awaiting visitors with fresh fruits and vegetables, flowers, organic seeds, various oils, marmalades, artisanal cheeses, handcrafted chili jams, eggs, mushrooms, and a beautiful panoramic view of the city.

Photo credit: Czakó Piacz (Facebook)

1016 Budapest, Czakó utca 15.

Pancs Gasztroplacc

Located in the courtyard of the city’s biggest craft beer bar, Élesztő, Pancs operates between 9 AM and 2 PM on Sundays, with a merchandise consisting of smoked meats, cheese specialties, high-quality bakery products, and more, with workshops, meet-and-eats, and charity cooking events featuring regularly.

Photo credit: Pancs Gasztroplacc (Facebook)

1094 Budapest, Tűzoltó utca 22.

Central Market Hall

Covered in colourful Zsolnay tiles, Budapest’s biggest indoor market draws the crowds inside its spacious hall with an unmatched abundance of edible riches, from fresh vegetables and a wide range of spices to lángos, blood sausage and delicious strudels. Open from Monday to Saturday from 6 AM.

Photo credit: Turcsányi Zita Johanna

1093 Budapest, Vámház körút 1-3.

Rákóczi Square Market Hall

Opened in the same year as the Central Market Hall, the one on Rákóczi Square offers a wealth of freshly sourced produces and hearty street food items from Monday to Saturday. In addition, it also houses a few budget-friendly restaurants, as well as a photo exhibition showcasing everyday life at the market.

Photo credit: Rákóczi téri vásárcsarnok (Facebook)

1084 Budapest, Rákóczi tér 7-9.

Hunyadi Square Market Hall

Found in the vicinity of Oktogon, this is one of the lesser known, smallest market halls in the city. What it lacks in size, however, it more than makes up for in atmosphere and assortment, with different types of honey, sausages, vegetables, flowers, and cheese products. Open from Monday to Saturday.

Photo credit: Wikipedia

1067 Budapest, Hunyadi tér 4.