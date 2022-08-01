River & Chill

Are you hot for some riverside relaxation? Then drop by one of the below venues and enjoy the cool breeze with a drink in hand and the Danube just an arm’s length away.

The heart and soul of south Buda, Dürer Kert is situated near Lágymányos Bay and is easily reachable by public transport or bike. The popular venue entices those looking for a riverside getaway with a seemingly endless garden, an abundance of tables, a romantic riverfront with hammocks and bean bags, and a large grassy area, ideal for a friendly game of soccer or throwing an impromptu picnic. Burgers, beers, and other liquid refreshments serve as your body’s main source of sustenance, while the festival atmosphere is ensured by a steady supply of live music acts, such as French post punk band Dear Deer and hit Australian ensemble Ocean Alley.

1117 Budapest, Öböl utca 1.

Located on the shore of Népsziget, the former nerve centre of Hungarian shipbuilding, Perem (periphery, edge) is a seasonal waterside joint offering front row seats to the Danube, relaxing vibes, and delicious foods. Boasting a wide range of dishes from lángos and deep-fried hake to burgers, Full English on the weekends, and dip & snack plates, Perem is the perfect place to wind down in a close-to-nature environment! To get to Perem, simply take the M3 metro to the Újpest-Városkapu stop, walk across the railway bridge to Népsziget, then make your way towards the river and finally turn right at Kabin.

1044 Budapest, Népsziget

Budapest’s gentlest predator, Aligátor, has set up camp near its natural riverside habitat, on Kopaszi Dam. Blending together the best qualities of a bar and a bistro, Aligátor delights guests with a beautiful terrace view, comfy sunbeds, and a slew of programs: on Sunday mornings you can laze over a buffet brunch, while their themed nights will put you in the mood with different styles of music every day of the week. With 12 types of gins, a fine selection of wines, and some of the best BBQ and grilled dishes in town, Aligátor will clamp down on you and won’t let you leave until you’re bursting with pleasure.

1117 Budapest, Kopaszi-gát 10.

Housed inside the iconic glass-and-bricks building of the Pest riverside, Bálna, Esetleg is one of our favourite urban venues to sip on cooling cocktails and gorge on seasonal bistro dishes during the summer months with the Danube gently flowing by just a few meters from our table. The menu ranges from hummus and mint green pea risotto to Hungarian ratatouille with sausage and Belgian chocolate brownie, accompanied by a long list of wines and other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Live DJ sets and acoustic music concerts can also be listed among Esetleg’s strong points.

1093 Budapest, Fővám tér 11-12.

Reachable from the centre by the H5 suburban train and a short walk, operating on the romantic Római promenade in the Óbuda neighbourhood of the city, Nap bácsi (Uncle Sun) is a truly enchanting, family-friendly fluvial facility with wooden sunbeds, comfy beanbags, a private pontoon, their very own playground, and a tranquil atmosphere. Serving refreshing lemonades, Hungarian and international craft beers, and an assortment of quick-and-hearty meals, from hermelín (Czech pickled camembert) to Hungarian Gray cattle burger and chicken quesadilla, Nap bácsi has a tasty treat for everyone.

1039 Budapest, Kossuth Lajos üdülőpart 9.

Found in the very heart of the city, anchored right by Buda’s lower embankment, the ship giving home to Trip Budapest once went by the name “Debrecen” and used to be the last operating member of the Hungarian Danubian seagoing fleet. Today, it is a floating cultural hub housing daring stage plays, contemporary dance performances, concerts, and underground techno parties headlined by acclaimed DJs from all around the world, courtesy of the guys from LÄRM. Whether you come for a play, a party, or the awesome terrace panorama, you won’t regret it!

1011 Budapest, Szilágyi Dezső tér 2.