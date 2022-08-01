The Best Flea Markets in the City

With a wide variety of items on offer and the enticing promise of great bargains, flea markets not only provide you with a more sustainable way to consume, but they also help you save money. Without further ado, here are our favorite second-hand markets in Budapest!

Held on the second Saturday of each month, the flea market of Budapest’s most famous ruin bar has everything you’re looking for, from funky trinkets to real treasures, from second-hand clothes to antique items. Have a look at what others found in their attic and experience the fascination of bumping into something that speaks to you without a single word.

1075 Budapest, Kazinczy utca 14.

Open every weekend of the year, this eclectic street fair takes place inside the always buzzing Gozsdu Courtyard, the main passageway of the Party District. Fridays are for jewelry and home decor aficionados, Saturdays are all about vintage and antique articles, while Sundays put the limelight on arts and crafts pieces.

1075 Budapest, Király utca 13.

Operating from Tuesday to Sunday, Lőrinci Garage Sale is one of the lesser known yet biggest flea fairs of Budapest, awaiting visitors with 300 vendor tables, 52 shops, and delicious lángos. From model cars and car parts to musical instruments and fishing gear, comic books and video games, there’s something for everyone here!

1183 Budapest, Regény utca

Antik Placc

Antik Placc, housed inside the Klauzál Square Market Hall and held every Sunday between 9 AM and 4 PM, is a true treasure trove of high-end antiques, vintage items, designer products, and retro gadgets, offering free antique valuation, handicraft programs and playmarket for children, live music concert, and meet-and-greet events with specialized restorers.

1072 Budapest, Klauzál tér 11.

“One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” is the motto of Buda Flea Market, open every Saturday and Sunday from 7 AM to 2 PM at the Budapest Flower Market. Visiting this rich and lively bazaar of vintage rarities and unexpected beauties is a must-do weekend program for all enthusiastic treasure hunters.

1112 Budapest, Budaörsi út 172-178.

The granddaddy of Hungarian flea markets, Ecseri Market was originally founded as the official “used goods market of Budapest” in 1897. It moved to its current location in the 60s, and since then has become the largest and most renowned venue for finding prized relics of bygone times, from retro cameras to historical garments. Open every day of the week!

1194 Budapest, Nagykőrösi út 156.