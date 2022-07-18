Get to Know the Hungarian Sea a.k.a. Lake Balaton’s Western Shore!

Awe-inspiring vistas, time-worn castles, pure beaches, renowned medicinal waters, rare animals, excellent wines and aristocratic pomp: the western shoreline of the Balaton Basin is an inexhaustible source of unexpected beauty. Let us give you a little taste of it!

Rezi Castle

Built on top of an imposing cliff on the 425-meter-high Meleg Hill, the ruins of Rezi Castle serve as the number one attraction of the Keszthely Plateau. This medieval fortress was constructed following the Mongol invasion, and was abandoned in the 16th century after the invading Turkish forces set it on fire during a raid. A perfect choice for those who like easy challenges, as you can reach the castle after a relaxed hike.

Szépkilátó Viewpoint, Balatongyörök

Usually, if you want to get a nice view of your surroundings, you have to first gain some altitude, either by scaling a mountain, or climbing to the top of a tower, so that you can take in the wonders of the landscape. Balatongyörök’s Szépkilátó Viewpoint is an exception: the rest stop offers a barrier-free look at the glistening water of Lake Balaton, the buttes of the northern shoreline, and the hills of Fonyód.

Saint Michael Chapel, Vonyarcvashegy

Not far from the bustling beach of Vonyarcvashegy, the 136 meters tall Szent Mihály Hill gives home to the country’s only fisherman’s chapel, with origins that are the subject of a number of local folk tales. Some hundreds of years ago, the hill was still an island, and the chapel was enveloped by a complete castle, which was destroyed over time, leaving only the small shrine and a disused cemetery for posterity.

Somoshegy Viewpoint, Balatonberény

The newest lookout tower on the western shore of Lake Balaton was built on the site of an old viewpoint, offering a breath-taking panorama of the western basin of Hungary’s favourite lake. Balatonberény’s wooden structure features spacious lookout terraces on several levels, providing a top view to the buttes of the Tapolca Basin and Szigliget Castle, while in sunny weather you can see as far as the Tihany Peninsula.

Láz-tető Lookout Tower, Vállus

Láz-tető Lookout Tower is one of the youngest viewpoints around Lake Balaton, yet it is the most visited sight in the small village of Vállus. Built in 2014 at a height of 380 meters, the lookout is best to be approached by following the Wild Garlic educational trail starting from Vállus. Climbing to the top, you’ll be greeted by a view encompassing the ruins of Rezi Castle and the whitewashed Peace Stupa of Zalaszántó.