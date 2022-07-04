Upcoming Live Shows to See in July

Attention, rock and metal connoisseurs: some of the greatest names of their respective genres will pay a visit to Budapest this month, so make sure to read our selection of upcoming live music concerts before in case you haven’t already bought your tickets!

Five Finger Death Punch

One of the most popular rock bands in the world, a close second to the number one Metallica, Five Finger Death Punch make a stop in Budapest during their very much awaited European concert tour this summer. On 5 July, the multiple award-winner band of five – including Hungarian-American guitarist Zoltán Báthory – will give a frenetic live concert at Budapest Arena. Tickets are already on sale, make sure you don’t miss out!

Judas Priest

To celebrate their illustrious career as they enter their 50th year in the music industry, Judas Priest embarked on a fantastic world tour that stops at Budapest Arena on 11 July. Often referred to as one of the greatest metal bands of all time, Judas Priest was formed in Birmingham in 1969, and has been shaping the face of heavy metal ever since. The grandiose live show will feature The Dead Daisies as special guests.

KISS

After 45 years of shocking live shows, American rock band KISS has been touring the world with its very last concerts since 2019. Known for their face paints and extraordinary stage outfits since the 1970s, KISS will say goodbye to its one-of-a-kind Hungarian fans at Budapest Arena on 14 July by rocking the stage one last time! Support to the mind-blowing End of the Road world tour is provided by Los Angeles-based rock group Dirty Honey.