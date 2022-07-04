The Best Urban Garden Venues in the City

Now that summer is in full swing, it’s time to envelop yourself in nature! Without further ado, here’s our list of Budapest’s nicest urban culinary gardens.

Bereg Embassy Bar & Cafe

Nestled in the quaint courtyard of Hattyúház (Swan House), just a few minutes’ walk away from Széll Kálmán Square, Bereg Embassy Bar & Cafe is a wholesome hideaway evoking the flavours and feels of Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County, where the two siblings who run the place hail from. This verdant venue provides visitors with a soothing ambience and sustenance in the form of hearty meals made from quality ingredients and a choice collection of craft beers. Treat yourself to a shot of Tarpa pálinka and the garden’s signature burger, kick back in a deck chair, and enjoy the carefree countryside experience!

1015 Budapest, Batthyány utca 49/B

Kőleves Kert

Founded over ten years ago, Kőleves Kert is one of the longest-running establishments in the Jewish District, second only to the world-famous Szimpla Kert. Occupying a vacant lot, this shabby inner-city oasis is renowned for its spellbinding vibes and farm-to-table cooking philosophy, ensuring that everything you’re served is of great quality and free of chemicals. Kőleves runs the gamut of Jewish-Hungarian culinary classics in the restaurant and its conjoining terrace, while the laid-back garden with its colourful tables and fine drink and bar food selection is the perfect place to start a night-out.

1075 Budapest, Kazinczy utca 37-41.

aMajomhoz

Found in the green strip of land known as Városmajor park, aMajomhoz is a buzzing open-air community space, attracting a glamorous crowd of the young and beautiful with its eclectic array of exciting musical and cultural programs, including versatile workshops. In addition to a lush backdrop, a festival atmosphere, and regular live music concerts, Buda’s secret garden offers a fine wine selection thanks to the Divino team, a respectable gin and sparkling wine line-up, and the mouth-watering delicacies of an ever-changing variety of food trucks, including pizzas, burgers, currywurst, and summer salads.

1122 Budapest, Maros utca 56.

Zsiráf Buda

Are you looking for someplace to take your date to, or just need a cool spot for some after-work drinking? Then head to Zsiráf Buda! Opened last summer as the eastern extension of Millenáris, the beautifully designed Széllkapu Park gives home to the second member of the Zsiráf family, their first venue located right next to Nyugati Railway Station. The Buda-based unit entices visitors with an Instagram-worthy view over the well-manicured park, ice-cold beers and bubbly wine spritzers, as well as an abundance of freshly baked, mouth-watering Naples-style pizzas, unplugged concerts, and kicking DJ sets.

1024 Budapest, Kis Rókus utca 2-4.

Fellini Kultúrbisztró

Operating on the romantic Római promenade, Fellini is one of Budapest’s best-kept secrets, a truly enchanting riverside venue with striped deck chairs, a floating movie screen, amazing grilled dishes and picnic packs to munch on, and soothing Belgian brews to refresh yourself with. Favoured by families, bikers and more and more tourists thirsty for off-the-beaten-path experiences, Fellini acts as a natural safe haven to people fed up with the noisy and crowded streets of the city, instead offering them the gentle waves of the Danube, trees as shades, comfy French tunes during the day, and live music on the weekends at night.

1039 Budapest, Kossuth Lajos üdülőpart 5.

Figaró Kert

Deep within the concrete jungle of Budapest’s Újlipótváros neighbourhood, surrounded by friendly buildings, you’ll find an urban oasis that goes by the name Figaró Kert. Open from 8 AM to 10 PM, Figaró Kert is a lovely little venue, boasting lots of greenery, a fountain, and a bohemian atmosphere, enhanced by the nicely put-together drink assortment that ranges from Hungarian craft beers to colourful cocktails and a few snack items available, including pulled pork sandwich, ham platter, hummus, and quiche. Naturally, Figaró Kert is a dog- and family-friendly place. Mind you, reservation is a must, and they only accept cash.

1132 Budapest, Borbély utca 2.