July Gastro Highlights

Whether you’re interested in traditional Hungarian flavors, cool brunch spots, delicious vegan dishes or awe-inspiring panoramas, Funzine’s July gastro guide has got you covered!

Hungarian: Aranyhal Vendéglő

Although Hungary is a landlocked country, we do love our fish. Specialized in domestic fish and seafood fare, homely Aranyhal Vendéglő (Goldfish Restaurant) has more than four decades of experience in the art of preparing the perfect fish greaves, salmon steak, or catfish stew, offering hearty meals and traditional Hungarian pastries at affordable prices. The charming interior, the red-gridded table cloth, the exposed brick walls and wooden surfaces fit very well together, creating a cozy ambience we’d all love to spend our lunch or dinner at.

1146 Budapest, Thököly út 121.

Brunch: Café Brunch Bazilika

Renowned for its diverse and yummy all-day breakfast options, Café Brunch Bazilika is located halfway between the Széchenyi Chain Bridge and St. Stephen’s Basilica, on imposing Zrínyi Street. Here you can sate all of your stomach’s cravings: go for the healthy granola with fresh fruit and yogurt, grab a grilled egg salad bagel, or choose Café Brunch’s trademark scrambled eggs, served with fresh salad and homemade bread. Are you on a special diet? Worry not, Café Brunch has a wide selection of gluten-free, vegan and paleo options, including cakes, pastries, salads and soups.

1051 Budapest, Zrínyi utca 8-10.

Café: Arch & Beans Coffee Works

Found near one of Budapest’s busiest cross sections, Arch & Beans Coffee Works is a spacious and opulent new wave coffee house, blending turn-of-the-century elegance with present-day sleekness. In addition to offering freshly ground dark and light roasts (prepared in a glass-walled room right in front of your eyes), Astoria’s airy Arch & Beans serves tasty snacks, including sandwiches, bagels, and pastries, while also giving home to a little shop, where you can stock up your home supplies with beans and capsules, as well as other delicacies.

1088 Budapest, Rákóczi út 5.

Street Food: Retro Lángos

It’s round, it’s made of dough, it comes with a choice of toppings, and you can’t get enough of it. No, we’re not talking about pizza, we’re talking about Hungary’s favorite fast food fare, lángos. Once the most popular after-party eatery in downtown Budapest, Retro Lángos reopened two years ago as a modern street food restaurant serving various grilled dishes, salads, and Hungarian-style pancakes, besides a plethora of versions of the deep-fried delicacy, from the basic cheese-and-sour-cream to the heartier stuffed variety. Open every day between 11 AM and 10 PM.

1065 Budapest, Bajcsy-Zsilinszky út 25.

Beer Terrace: Beerstro14

A representative of the still-uncommon beer kitchen genre, Beerstro14 provides the best of the Hungarian craft beer scene alongside a friendly service and a menu that helps satisfy your appetite with bistro favorites such as beef tartare and goose liver terrine as well as a respectable steak selection. Awaiting beer aficionados with fourteen taps, each spewing a different version of one of mankind’s greatest inventions, the place also boasts an excellent wine list, ensuring that you can find whatever it is that you’re in the mood for!

1053 Budapest, Károlyi utca 12.

Vegan: Tökmag

Situated right next door to Budapest Jazz Club in the lively Újlipótváros neighborhood, Tökmag’s mission is to help everyone get a little taste of the real benefits of a healthy and balanced diet. It does so with sugar-, gluten- and yeast-free sandwiches, burgers, pasta dishes, and salads, prepared with fresh, local, and carefully selected seasonal ingredients, making sure that whatever food intolerance you may have, you can still partake in the joy of meat-free, nutritious meals. Soups, desserts, and smoothies are also available.

1136 Budapest, Hollán Ernő utca 5.

Rooftop: 360 Bar

Experience a piece of the Budapest high life five stories above street level at 360 Bar! This secret hideaway gives you a top-notch view over the inner city rooftops and the Buda Hills, accompanied by an impressive selection of signature cocktails and a scrumptious lineup of Mediterranean flavors, including chicken souvlaki and ratatouille. In addition, the good vibes are further expanded on by a diverse set of programs, from a unique Saturday morning yoga series to Secret Garden, supplying guests with a daytime party experience they won’t forget.

1061 Budapest, Andrássy út 39.

Danube Panorama: Leo Budapest

Offering guests an unparalleled panoramic view of Budapest’s UNESCO World Heritage-worthy city center, including such landmarks as the Royal Palace, the Széchenyi Chain Bridge, and the Parliament, the tropical themed LEO is located on top of glamorous Hotel Clark, within a short stone’s throw away from the Danube. Besides serving as a great vantage point, this cosmopolitan rooftop bar and bistro also boasts a colorful cocktail selection and a clever menu, complete with delicious appetizers, Angus sliders, teriyaki chicken wings, and mouthwatering desserts.

1013 Budapest, Clark Ádám tér 1.