Upcoming Live Shows to See in June

Whether you’re an old-school heavy metal fan, a bluegrass connoisseur or an avid indie rocker, we’re pretty sure that everyone will find something to their liking in this month’s live concert selection!

Iron Maiden

England’s favourite heavy metal band Iron Maiden brings its world-renowned Legacy of the Beast

concert tour to Hungary this summer. On 7 June, German gothic metal group Lord of the Lost will

open the show at Groupama Arena, after which American rock band Shinedown will put the

audience in the mood for the one and only Iron Maiden. This special concert will evoke the

interlocking worlds of the comic and mobile game it was inspired by.

livenation.hu

Aoife O’Donovan

The acoustically pleasing concert hall in City Park’s recently finished House of Hungarian Music will

host Irish-American folk bluegrass singer-songwriter Aoife O’Donovan on 7 June. O’Donovan will

introduce her one-of-a-kind music to the Hungarian audience for the very first time, unveiling her

sensitive, atmospheric world to the listeners. Two Hungarian talents, Hunor G. Szabó and Juci

Németh will help the audience get in the perfect mood for this very special music event.



magyarzenehaza.com

alt-J

The most popular English indie rock band alt-J is finally coming to Budapest to sweep the Hungarian

audience off its feet with a full concert show! The Leeds-based group has given several festival

concerts in Hungary since its 2007 formation, but 28 June 2022 will be the very first time they bring

their one-night show to Budapest Park. Make sure you purchase your ticket in time, as the hype is

immense!



budapestpark.hu

Korn

Known as the pioneers of the nu metal genre, Korn has been combining the elements of heavy metal

music with alternative rock tunes for almost 30 years. In these past decades the California-based

group has won two Grammys and toured the world several times. This summer this legendary band is

giving a memorable show in Budapest, a definite must-see for alternative heavy metal fans. Save the

date: 21 June 2022, Budapest Arena!



livenation.hu