Open-Air Fun in the City

If you want to stock up on good vibes and Vitamin D, Budapest offers plenty of places that fit the bill. Here are some of our favourite outdoor spots in the city!

WAKA Budapest

Inspired by the legendary party venues of Tulum, WAKA Budapest is a floating cocktail bar

and party boat located near Elizabeth Bridge, where a top-notch drink selection, the mouth-

watering dishes of 101 Bistro, and quality music culminate in your favourite summer

residence. A back-to-nature atmosphere goes hand in hand with Gellért Hill and the Royal

Palace serving as a backdrop for your end-of-day sips. If your idea of a perfect sunset is

watching the last rays of the sun dip below the rolling Buda Hills as you’re sampling a wide

range of cocktails together with great people in a beautiful setting, while some DJ plays fine

electric tunes, WAKA is your place to be.



1051 Budapest, Jane Haining Quay 8/A

Pavilon Kert

Opened in 2017, Pavilon Kert evokes the golden age of City Park with the help of a number

of jewellery box-like pavilion buildings that follow the plans of renowned architect Frigyes

Feszl. Found in the vicinity of Budapest Zoo and Széchenyi Baths, Pavilon Kert is a nature

lover’s paradise, with trees and chirping birds everywhere, and the City Park Lake just an

earshot away. Each of the pavilions have something different to offer, from lángos and

chimney cake to fried cheese lollipop and giant wiener schnitzel. What’s more, the venue

also regularly gives place to live music events, ensuring that the songbirds have some

company throughout the evenings.



1146 Budapest, Állatkerti körút 3.

A38

Anchored next to Petőfi Bridge all year round, A38 Ship is a concert hall, cultural centre, bar,

and bistro in one massive steel hull. Known for a varied programming that runs the gamut

from contemporary classical music concerts to alternative rock shows and drum and bass

parties, A38 is a floating hub of creativity and good vibes, with an amazing summer terrace

operating on the upper deck. Providing a panoramic view to southern Pest, a great

atmosphere, and a variety of refreshing drinks, the two terraces of the ship (one located in the bow and other in the back) frequently give home to live DJs and well-known bands, as expected from “The Best Bar in the World” (according to Lonely Planet).



1117 Budapest, Petőfi Bridge, Pest side

Akvárium Klub

Apart from three separate concert halls with a total capacity of more than 2,100 people,

Akvárium Klub also boasts the largest terrace in Budapest, right in the middle of the city. The

spacious and sunlit downtown meeting point seats several hundred at a special location that

connects the club to the adjacent park, resulting in a truly unique urban terrace. Besides

serving delicious bistro dishes and the best local and international wines and beers,

Akvárium Klub’s terrace hosts the free-to-attend acoustic concerts of the Petőfi2000 event

series, with a different Hungarian musician taking the stage every Tuesday and Wednesday

evening.



1051 Budapest, Erzsébet tér 12.

Zsiráf

Set up next to Nyugati Railway Station on Eiffel Square, Zsiráf is one of the most popular

beer gardens in the city, awaiting visitors with mouth-watering burgers, lush vegetation,

unplugged concerts, and DJ sets during the day, before transforming into an open-air dance

club in the evening. A nice selection of ice-cold craft beers, cocktails and wine spritzers will

help you recharge your depleted batteries after a busy day of work, or exploring the

wonderful sights of Budapest, which you can enjoy sitting in the silky-smooth grass, on the

beer benches or the wooden steps leading up to the station building.



1062 Budapest, Erzsébet körút 53.

Samantha

The beautifully designed Széllkapu Park (opened in 2020 as the eastern extension of

Millenáris Park) gives home to Samantha, a sexy and chic terrace that entices patrons with

fancy cocktails, healthy wraps, and colourful poké bowls (courtesy of Ono Poké Bowl) all day

long. Samantha’s program offering includes sun salutation yoga sessions, body art

workouts, and unplugged concerts, providing plenty of reasons for a visit any time of the

week. With its pink wooden pavilion, white chairs and sunbeds, this is the perfect place if

you’re looking for somewhere to take your date to, but it’s also a great spot for some after-

work get together with your co-workers or friends.



1024 Budapest, Kis Rókus utca 16-20.