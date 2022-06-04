Open-Air Fun in the City

If you want to stock up on good vibes and Vitamin D, Budapest offers plenty of places that fit the bill. Here are some of our favourite outdoor spots in the city!
WAKA Budapest
Inspired by the legendary party venues of Tulum, WAKA Budapest is a floating cocktail bar
and party boat located near Elizabeth Bridge, where a top-notch drink selection, the mouth-
watering dishes of 101 Bistro, and quality music culminate in your favourite summer
residence. A back-to-nature atmosphere goes hand in hand with Gellért Hill and the Royal
Palace serving as a backdrop for your end-of-day sips. If your idea of a perfect sunset is
watching the last rays of the sun dip below the rolling Buda Hills as you’re sampling a wide
range of cocktails together with great people in a beautiful setting, while some DJ plays fine
electric tunes, WAKA is your place to be.
1051 Budapest, Jane Haining Quay 8/A
Pavilon Kert
Opened in 2017, Pavilon Kert evokes the golden age of City Park with the help of a number
of jewellery box-like pavilion buildings that follow the plans of renowned architect Frigyes
Feszl. Found in the vicinity of Budapest Zoo and Széchenyi Baths, Pavilon Kert is a nature
lover’s paradise, with trees and chirping birds everywhere, and the City Park Lake just an
earshot away. Each of the pavilions have something different to offer, from lángos and
chimney cake to fried cheese lollipop and giant wiener schnitzel. What’s more, the venue
also regularly gives place to live music events, ensuring that the songbirds have some
company throughout the evenings.
1146 Budapest, Állatkerti körút 3.
A38
Anchored next to Petőfi Bridge all year round, A38 Ship is a concert hall, cultural centre, bar,
and bistro in one massive steel hull. Known for a varied programming that runs the gamut
from contemporary classical music concerts to alternative rock shows and drum and bass
parties, A38 is a floating hub of creativity and good vibes, with an amazing summer terrace
operating on the upper deck. Providing a panoramic view to southern Pest, a great
atmosphere, and a variety of refreshing drinks, the two terraces of the ship (one located in the bow and other in the back) frequently give home to live DJs and well-known bands, as expected from “The Best Bar in the World” (according to Lonely Planet).
1117 Budapest, Petőfi Bridge, Pest side
Akvárium Klub
Apart from three separate concert halls with a total capacity of more than 2,100 people,
Akvárium Klub also boasts the largest terrace in Budapest, right in the middle of the city. The
spacious and sunlit downtown meeting point seats several hundred at a special location that
connects the club to the adjacent park, resulting in a truly unique urban terrace. Besides
serving delicious bistro dishes and the best local and international wines and beers,
Akvárium Klub’s terrace hosts the free-to-attend acoustic concerts of the Petőfi2000 event
series, with a different Hungarian musician taking the stage every Tuesday and Wednesday
evening.
1051 Budapest, Erzsébet tér 12.
Zsiráf
Set up next to Nyugati Railway Station on Eiffel Square, Zsiráf is one of the most popular
beer gardens in the city, awaiting visitors with mouth-watering burgers, lush vegetation,
unplugged concerts, and DJ sets during the day, before transforming into an open-air dance
club in the evening. A nice selection of ice-cold craft beers, cocktails and wine spritzers will
help you recharge your depleted batteries after a busy day of work, or exploring the
wonderful sights of Budapest, which you can enjoy sitting in the silky-smooth grass, on the
beer benches or the wooden steps leading up to the station building.
1062 Budapest, Erzsébet körút 53.
Samantha
The beautifully designed Széllkapu Park (opened in 2020 as the eastern extension of
Millenáris Park) gives home to Samantha, a sexy and chic terrace that entices patrons with
fancy cocktails, healthy wraps, and colourful poké bowls (courtesy of Ono Poké Bowl) all day
long. Samantha’s program offering includes sun salutation yoga sessions, body art
workouts, and unplugged concerts, providing plenty of reasons for a visit any time of the
week. With its pink wooden pavilion, white chairs and sunbeds, this is the perfect place if
you’re looking for somewhere to take your date to, but it’s also a great spot for some after-
work get together with your co-workers or friends.
1024 Budapest, Kis Rókus utca 16-20.