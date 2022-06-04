June Gastro Highlights

Whether you’re interested in authentic Hungarian cooking, specialty coffees, kicking craft beers or awe-inspiring panoramas, Funzine’s June gastro guide has got you covered!

Hungarian: Róma Ételbár

If you’re looking for an authentic Hungarian restaurant that takes you back to the good ol’

days when having lunch at tables covered with red-white checkered cloth and getting

acquainted with the restaurant workers were still a thing, search no more! Head to Róma

Ételbár (Rome Food Canteen) to taste genuine Hungarian courses made with love, such as

chicken broth for Sundays, a variety of meat stews, and the locals’ favourite dessert: sweet

cheese dumplings aka túrógombóc. Book a table online and eat like a Hungarian at Róma

Ételbár!



1015 Budapest, Csalogány utca 20.

Brunch: Szimply

Szimply is not your typical breakfast place: their specialty is decorating their plates with

edible flowers, resulting in picturesque dishes that you’d rather hang on your wall than

devour. With a menu that changes every two months, there’s a few staples that never go out

of style, such as the hefty avo bagel, the iconic black waffle, and the unbeatable chia

pudding. As a venue that prides itself in providing guests with healthy and wholesome

brunch items, the team of Szimply take their breakfast very seriously, which is why the place

ended up on New York Times’ 2017 top list on where to go in Budapest.



1052 Budapest, Károly körút 22.

Coffee: Café Zsivágó

While Budapest does have its fair share of new wave cafés, just like any other buzzing

European capital city, it also boasts a number of historic coffee places with an old-timey feel.

Café Zsivágó is one such establishment, found in narrow Paulay Ede Street: the nostalgic

interior is complete with flowery wallpaper, antique picture frames, and heirloom furniture,

creating a charming time-stood-still atmosphere. Offering a wide range of coffees, teas, and

other belly-warming beverages, the sizable drink list is accompanied by a variety of

homemade pies and pirogs.



1061 Budapest, Paulay Ede utca 55.

Street Food: Pizza Manufaktúra

Run by the team behind MANU+, Pizza Manufaktúra pampers your inner Italian with

authentic Neapolitan and Roman-style, thin-crust pizzas, freshly baked right before your

eyes. With more than 20 options to choose from, there’s plenty of reasons to become a

regular at Pizza Manufaktúra: whether you opt for the basic but yummy Margherita, the spicy

Paprika János with tomato base and Hungarian sausage, or the royal Flaska with

gorgonzola-sour cream base, oyster mushroom, Grana Padano, and mozzarella, you won’t

be disappointed.



1092 Budapest, Erkel utca 4.

Beer Terrace: Jaromír a Templomhoz

Nested in a corner of cozy Lőrinc Pap Square, Jaromír a Templomhoz (Jaromír to the

Church) evokes the mood of Czech beer halls with a nice assortment of Bohemian brews

and traditional Czech cooking. Equipped with a small terrace overlooking the eponymous

Church of the Sacred Heart, Jaromír awaits you with the best of Czech beer making,

including concoctions from the Dudák, Klostermann, and Bakalár breweries, as well as

popular Czech dishes like marinated camembert, beef cheeks braised in dark beer, and

homemade bramboráky.



1088 Budapest, Lőrinc Pap tér 4.

Garden: Pántlika

Operating since 1963 under the same sine wave roof, Pántlika is a true blast from the past

and the only remaining member of the City Park’s old guard, with Kertem and Dürer leaving

their original haunt for greener pastures last year. Surrounded by lush greenery on all sides,

this pleasant-looking pavilion of yesteryear is famous for its signature burgers and

sandwiches, but the menu also features tortillas, hummus, bean goulash, smoked meats,

salads, and desserts, in addition to a large sortiment of pálinkas and no less than six beers

on tap.



1146 Budapest, Hermina út 32.

Rooftop: Liz and Chain

Situated nine floors above the bustling city streets, on top of Budapest Marriott Hotel, the Liz

and Chain Sky Lounge (its name reflective of the bar’s position halfway between Elisabeth

and Chain Bridge) attracts visitors with a picture-perfect view over the Buda Hills, the Royal

Palace, and the Danube, with plenty of seats to enjoy the rooftop ambience and the kicking

cocktail selection. Open from Wednesday to Saturday between 5 PM and 1 AM, Liz and

Chain is an excellent choice if you want to get some pre-party drinks in or to wind down after

work.



1052 Budapest, Apáczai Csere János utca 4.

Danube Panorama: Pontoon

Overlooking the gently flowing Danube and the marvellous Royal Palace, Pontoon acts as a

cultural/community space during the daytime, then transforms into a buzzing party venue in

the night, awaiting Budapesters with cultural programs, live music concerts and

unforgettable parties, as well as cool drinks and a magical atmosphere. Whether you’d like

to have an awesome night-out with your friends, or get a bit of work done on your laptop

while sipping on a refreshing lemonade, Pontoon is the place to be.



1051 Budapest, Vigadó 1/A kikötő