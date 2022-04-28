The Bests of Europe in Budapest

Budapest boasts several sights that are the firsts or largest in Europe. Let us show you the way to the Hungarian capital’s most unique tourist attractions!

The largest open-air railway entertainment park in Europe: Hungarian Railway Museum

The largest open-air railway entertainment park in Europe is a dream come true for everyone who fantasized about being a railroad man as a child. Visitors can get a close look at different locomotive types, as well as take part in interactive programs from Tuesday to Sunday. On weekends and special occasions, for an extra 1200 HUF charge, you can travel in the train driver’s cab of a nostalgia diesel locomotive, after which you’ll get an honorary degree of train drivers. The museum also boasts people-powered handcars which visitors are welcome to try.

Photograph: Egy jó kép az utazásról

1142 Budapest, Tatai út 95.

The largest synagogue in Europe: Dohány Street Synagogue

The Dohány Street Synagogue is not just the largest one in Europe but the second greatest in the whole wide world. The imposing Moorish-style building was built in 1859 with 44 meters high towers and a spacious, 1200 square meters indoor area. The adult tickets to see this fascinating piece of architecture go for 7000 HUF and include a guided tour in the building and a free pass to the exhibitions about the Jewish culture and religion held in the Hungarian Jewish Museum, the Raoul Wallenberg Memorial Park, and the graveyard.

Photograph: Géza Kurka

1074 Budapest, Dohány utca 2.

The first underground railway system in Europe: Underground Railway Museum

Situated at the Deák Square subway station, the Underground Railway Museum honours Budapest Metro, Europe’s first underground railway system that was completed on 2 May 1896. The tunnel section is the perfect place to pay tribute to the underground railway and the city’s first metro line. Original vehicles, contemporary documents, and mementos reveal the story of metro line M1, while the metro shop gives you the opportunity to leave the tunnel with extraordinary relics.

Photograph: bkv.hu

1051 Budapest, Erzsébet tér 14.

The largest continuously running interactive museum in Europe: Pinball Museum

Who would’ve guessed that one of Budapest’s most popular tourist attractions would be a museum? The Pinball Museum, situated inside a cellar at Radnóti Miklós Street in Pest, is less like a museum and more like a retro arcade: with over 100 playable pinball machines (some of them dating from the 19th century), acquired from countries such as France, the United States and Portugal, and more than 30 arcade games, it is an awesome, interactive exhibition of fun. Once you are there, check out their newest addition, a supercool Budapest inspired pinball machine!

Photograph: Flippermúzeum

1137 Budapest, Radnóti Miklós utca 18.

The first interactive selfie museum in Europe: Museum of Sweets & Selfies

Yes, you read it well, there is a Museum of Sweets and Selfies in Budapest! Quoting from the founders, “there are some things that cannot be described by words” – this is exactly what crossed our minds when we found out about this establishment. It is something you have to experience. Other than cute installations, they made room for one of the city’s trendiest confectionaries as well. Hit them up whenever you feel like spicing up your mood, or if you are looking for an out of the ordinary venue for a special occasion.

Photograph: Museum of Sweets & Selfies

1061 Budapest, Paulay Ede utca 43.