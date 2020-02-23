Forget about Smoking, it’s Quit Day!

We’ve recently come across an article that stated: smoking has demonic connections, hence it is hard to stop on your own. Even though we find this approach very interesting, there’s no doubt in our mind that one can give up on cigarettes without help – if they really want to.

Most people are aware of the numerous health risks that arise from smoking cigarettes (it harms nearly every organ of the body, causes numerous diseases including cancer and cardiovascular disease), and still do not want to change their self-destructing behaviour. The ones seeking quit-smoking tips can choose from a number of ways: quit abruptly or gradually, on their own or with the help of health care professionals and smart phone applications. There’s no one-size-fits-all solution.

How-to

Regardless of which option you choose, it probably won’t be a walk in the park, because the withdrawal symptoms can make you feel unwell. To fight them successfully, gain confidence about staying clean and stick to your plan! It often helps if you tell your friends, co-workers and family members about your quit day, because they are going to be your support system. Avoid smoking triggers, throw away all cigarettes, lighters and ashtrays. Join a stop-smoking group ad stock up on oral substitutes like toothpicks, hard candy, carrot sticks or sugarless gum. Exercise more, hike, go outdoors, drink lots of water and stay positive! Don’t forget to reward yourself for being smoke-free for 24 hours.

Did you know? Nicotine may be as addictive as cocaine, heroin or alcohol. Your body will begin to reap the health benefits of quitting smoking within 20 minutes of your last cigarette. After 12 hours, the body cleanses itself of the excess carbon monoxide, this way increasing the body’s oxygen levels. 24 hours after your last cigarette, your blood pressure begins to drop, decreasing the risk of heart disease.