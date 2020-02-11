Budapest Dance Festival Turns 20 – Join the Celebration!

For 14 days, the most talented artists of the world of dance move their headquarters to Budapest, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Budapest Dance Festival’s existence. Find out more about the impressive stage productions!

Organized from 27 February to 11 March, Budapest Dance Festival awaits visitors in two locations: National Dance Theatre Budapest and Müpa Budapest. French dance sensation Angelin Preljocaj, celebrated contemporary choreographer Wayne McGregor, and New York Ballet’s lead dancer, Daniel Ulbricht will headline the event, while renowned international and Hungarian dance ensembles will also be featured during the 14-day happening. As part of the festival’s program, three grand dance companies are scheduled to take the stage.

The Sleeping Beauty will be presented by Ballet Pécs, GG Dance Eger is set to perform its newest play, Bolero, and thanks to Szeged Contemporary Ballet, three, 1-part dance acts will also enchant the audience. Furthermore, Duda Éva Dance Company promises a surprise performance titled MIRROR, which looks back on the most emblematic moments of the ensemble’s past 10 years. The company is characterized by a colourful variety of genres, styles and trends, and while all of their performances reflect on current artistic and social issues, there are no two alike.

The reimagined version of Requiem will make its debut in the presentation of Feledi János – Feledi Project at National Dance Theatre. The play’s protagonist is a woman, a human being who must say farewell to the life she knows on Earth. Emotions keep flooding her: shock, struggle, panic, and finally the acceptance of her fate. This year’s guest star is Albanian-born, French-based dancer/choreographer Angelin Preljocaj’s company that will perform a number originally prepared for La Scala Theatre Ballet, Milan. The 12-dancer act, for which Preljocaj created a dark and melancholic choreography, is titled Winterreise, and it is often referred to as one of Franz Schubert’s masterpieces. The choreographic basis is the idea of death, or to be more exact, a long act of suicide in slow motion.

Wayne McGregor brings his “avant-garde artist versus the limits of anatomy” choreography, FAR to Budapest. The shining star of the British dance scene attempts to transform our view of the body with a visceral, mathematical and sensual work performed by 10 exceptional dancers. As a closing act, the festival welcomes New York Ballet’s lead dancer, Daniel Ulbricht on stage, who will be accompanied by the most famous faces of contemporary dance featured in choreographies by George Balanchine, Christopher Wheeldon, Jerome Robbins and Johan Kobborg.

Representing the section of young talents, Imre Zoltán Program’s 4 young artists will debut in the festival. Tímea Maday and Zoltán Mádi will show off their skills in two performances, LUNA and VERSO, while the Gábor Finta – Milán Újvári duo goes on stage to perform in HEPA and SHOW. Find further details on Budapest Dance Festival’s website!