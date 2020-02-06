A Little Carnival History

You’ve certainly heard about the famous Venice Carnival which attracts visitors from all around the world. It starts two weeks before Ash Wednesday and ends a day before the Christian holy day of prayer and fasting.

Sources first mentioned it in 1094, but it only became extremely popular in the modern era, especially among the European aristocracy. The carnival was usually organized on Piazza San Marco (St Mark’s Square) where balls, theatre shows and concerts took place.

The event series started with a fancy parade lead by oxes wearing flower crowns. On the last day of the carnival participants said farewell to the symbol of winter and evil spirits, the Prince (aka a straw dummy) that they ritually burned.

Would you like to see what the carnival is like nowadays? Visit Venice this year! If you are lacking of funds, contact Y Generáció student employment agency that offers diverse student jobs.