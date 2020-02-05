Funzine Insider: This Is How We Spend February

Three Funzine members, including natives of Budapest and newcomers in the city, share their favourite places and programs in (or close to) the capital every month. In February, you can see the hints of Zsófi, Kriszti, and Dolli.

Zsófi

My favourite program: Seafret Concert

Nowadays I try to go to concerts at least twice or three times a month, because it doesn’t only help me switch off my mind but it also feels special to hear my favourite performers play live. Budapest hosts quite a few outstanding musicians at different clubs and concert halls every week, so attending great live shows isn’t too difficult for me. After their full house concert in Budapest, I’ve bought tickets to see British indie-pop duo Seafret live one more time. The band is releasing its newest album Most of Us Are Strangers on 7 February which they will present us at Dürer Kert on 28 February. In the meantime, I’ll aim to listen to their new songs as many times as possible.

My favourite place: Béla

The first time I’ve visited Béla was a few months ago, and I immediately grew to like this bar with a bunch of plants and antique looking photos on the walls. It truly feels like a cool arboretum in the middle of the city, on Bartók Béla út. At Béla you can start your day with a filling brunch, have coffee at daytime, study for your exams, or listen to live music with your friends and a few bottles of delicious craft beers. During the spring months, we can sit outside, which is one more reason I’m excited about the next warmer season.

Kriszti

My favourite place: Képesbolt

I can get deeply immersed in looking for small decorative objects. When I enter a store, I’m all agog to find new treasures, something that attracts me and later turns into a beloved item in my room, a tiny source of happiness on the busy weekdays. One of my favourite treasure houses is Képesbolt at Deák tér, where the shelves are crammed with gorgeous decors, and I also like to visit Cseriti Pont Charity Shop in Angyalföld (District XIII), where you can get hold of vintage objects for a friendly price.

My favourite program: Photography

When I’m on the hunt for decorative objects, I always tell myself that some of these accessories will be useful when taking photographs. I have always been fascinated by still life shots, not so much the typical ones about vases of flowers but those that say something about the modern age we live in. I also like to take photos of people to show the beauty that is inside them. Even when I hurry from one place to another, I often use my mobile phone to capture exciting moments. Budapest inspires me every day.

Dolli

My favourite place: Punjab Tandoori Indian Restaurant

A few steps from Vígszínház, at Pannónia utca 3., there is a smoky little place that sells the best Indian meals in the city. Open from Tuesday to Sunday, Pándzsáb (or Punjab in English) Tandoori brings the authentic flavours of this South Asian country into downtown Budapest at a very reasonable price. The venue is pretty small (it has only ten tables) and is therefore always crammed with people, so make sure you book a table before heading there. If you’re into chicken with gravy, don’t forget to try butter chicken that is served in tomato sauce seasoned with butter and garlic. Ask for garlic naan breads on the side!

My favourite program: Euphoria? – Stories of a System Change from Hungary Exhibition

Robert Capa Contemporary Photography Center gives home to the Euphoria? – Stories of a System Change from Hungary Exhibition that captures the essence of Hungary’s regime change in 1989 through photographs, documents, photo series and videos about the people of Hungary. As I’m a big fan of portraits that express emotions while recording past times, I was glad to hear in December that the Capa Center was about to arrange a exhibition like Euphoria? which is on display every day between 11 AM and 7 PM until 23 February.