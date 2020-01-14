Drink Yourself Healthy with Herbal Tea

Winter months can be pretty tough in Hungary, especially for those who aren’t used to the temperature dropping below zero. With January and February usually being the coldest months of the year, dressing in layers isn’t our only suggestion to you. If your herbal tea drawer is still empty, fill it up with the below products.

Peppermint

Beat the flu with peppermint tea! The menthol in the peppermint leaves is known to have an anaesthetic effect on the throat, suppressing the cough that makes you and everyone around you suffer. Furthermore, it is a proven fact that peppermint has significant antimicrobial and antiviral activities. Why not give it a try?

Chamomile

Sip away the inflammation and get healthy with a cup of chamomile tea! The dried flowers of chamomile have long been known as a drinkable lullaby, helping you sleep better thanks to the tranquilizing effect of the plant’s flavonoids. Getting a good night’s sleep is important if you are trying to recover from the cold, right?

Ginger

Did you know that singers use ginger tea to soothe their throats? The magical drink’s bioactive ingredients are both anti-inflammatory and known to inhibit microorganisms that lead to infection. It is always good to have a few teabags with you when your stomach is upset, because ginger is also known to relieve nausea.

Limeflower

The list of limeflower’s benefits is a pretty long one: it treats colds, coughs and flu (it contains mucilage which helps soothe irritated membranes of the throat and this way decrease mucus production), it is anti-inflammatory (meaning it reduces cold and flu symptoms), this way also serving as a great remedy for digestive problems.

Rosehip

Delicious as it is, rosehip has much more to offer than a likeable taste. Rosehips have numerous benefits related to improved immunity, skin aging and heart health too. It is rich in vitamins C, A and E, and contains high levels of polyphenols which all help strengthen the immune system. Moreover, rosehip tea has fat-burning properties!