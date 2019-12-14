Festive Face Masks

Give yourself (and others) the gift of a glowing, healthy skin for Christmas! All you have to do is look for a recipe online or follow our guidance and make your own, personalized face masks! The special ingredient: cinnamon.

Known for its distinct smell, cinnamon is a brown coloured woody spice that has numerous benefits for the skin. First and foremost, it is anti-fugal, and thanks to its anti-bacterial properties very effective against skin blemishes and heels acne. Furthermore, cinnamon improves blood flow to the surface of the skin and helps remove dead skin. Also, believe it or not, it could provide relief from eczema.

Apple & cinnamon face mask

It is a super mask for sensitive and dry skin thanks to its gentleness, moisturizing effect and anti-inflammatory properties. Here’s what you’ll need: one peeled and grated apple, 1 teaspoon of honey, 2 tablespoons of oatmeal, a dash of cinnamon, and 2 teaspoons of plain yoghurt. Peel the apple and cut out the core. Remove any pips. The next step is to grate the apple and add the remaining ingredients. Mix them all together and leave the cream on your face for 10 to 15 minutes.

Cinnamon & honey face mask

Perfect to fight acne, the following mask has only two ingredients. Mix honey and cinnamon powder in the ratio of 3:1 respectively, and when you are ready, apply the paste to your skin, concentrating on the problematic spots. Leave it on overnight. If you want, apply a thin layer of the mix to your face once a week. Remember to never leave it on for more than 20 minutes.

Cinnamon, honey & lemon face mask

This mask is a must-have: cinnamon is antimicrobial, honey is moisturizing, while lemon juice is a bleaching agent. It is very easy to make: first, mix 1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder with 2 teaspoons of freshly squeezed lemon juice, and then add 1 tablespoon of honey. With a cotton pad, gently apply it on dark spots and scars. Leave it on for about 15 minutes and wash it off with lukewarm water.

Caution: Before using any of the above masks on your face, try them on a small test area on your skin. Wash off instantly if the skin becomes red.