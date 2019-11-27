Bean Soup á la Jókai

Soak the dry beans overnight. Cook the smoked knuckle of ham and the beans in the same pot in 2-2.5 litres of water. Peel the vegetables and add them to the stock, cook on low flame until tender. After that, take everything out of the pot except for the beans. Cut the now cooked knuckle of ham, then thicken the soup by adding the mixture of onion, flour, garlic and paprika powder. Note: before adding the paprika powder, take the pot off the heat. When the soup is thick enough, put all the vegetables and the meat back. Serve the soup with homemade “csipetke” pinched noodles. It’s easy to make: mix all the ingredients together until homogeneous. Form tiny balls by pinching, let them dry. Finally, cook the noodles in salty water and pour it off when done.