Kupola Lounge: Inviting Afternoon Tea in the Heart of Budapest

Kupola Lounge is situated in the heart of The Ritz-Carlton, Budapest, beneath the building’s stunning signature stained glass cupola and grand crystal chandelier. With its high ceiling, warm colours and velvet textures, it evokes the ambiance of the old coffee houses Budapest was once famous for, in a modern, yet elegant way.

While enjoying the delicious bites of The Afternoon Tea, the photographs and old ad posters on the walls tell interesting stories about the city and Hungary, and take you on a journey through history in the early 20th century, adding a new layer to your Budapest discovery.

The Afternoon Tea offers delicious sweet and savory bites such as the famous Royal Chocolate Cake or the smoked salmont croissant together with carefully selected teas (or coffee) for a blissful combination of flavours and textures in an elegant and inviting setting.

Sweet Bites

Royal Chocolate Cake

Framboise Cake

Macaroon Selection

Two types of Muffins

Madeline

Lemon Merengue Tart

Savory Bites

Smoked Salmon Croissant

Cucumber Cream Cheese

Foie Gras Mousse & Dry Fruit Chutney

Teas from Julius Meinl

Green – Sencha

Green – Jasmine

Oolong – Milky Oolong

Black – Ceylon Nuwara Eliya

Fruit – Kir Royal

Fruit – Juicy Pomegranate

4900 HUF per person + 12% service charge

Monday to Sunday: 12 PM – 5 PM

1051 Budapest, Erzsébet tér 9-10 | +36 1 429 5500

www.ritzcarlton.com/budapest