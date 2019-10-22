An Experience Gift: Károly Nyári’s Christmas Concert

Accompanied by Budapest Jazz Symphonic Orchestra, Károly Nyári, the most famous singer – pianist of Hungary makes the holiday season unforgettable with his traditional Christmas concert held for the 14th time this year on 27th December at 3PM and 8PM.

The double concert show that is a long-awaited event for the audience preferring quality music and that is one of the most prominent events of Christmas will be held at the biggest concert venue of the city, Budapest Congress Center. Károly Nyári would like to emphasize the true value of Christmas such as family and love as he promises to bring a special family performance that will create a very intimate atmosphere and will get the audience into the Christmas spirit.

Beside the Christmas classics that we all love, the artist is going to perform a great selection of the most beloved and beautiful hits of his career, accompanied by Budapest Jazz Symphonic Orchestra that is founded by him. The unique visuals are going to make the most exclusive concert of the year even more memorable. Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with your family and friends with the exclusive Christmas concert of Károly Nyári!

Tickets are available here, for further information, click here: www.nyarikaroly.hu

1023 Budapest, Jagelló út 1-3.