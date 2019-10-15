15 October is Global Handwashing Day – Be a Germ Buster!

We are living in a world where everything but the kitchen sink has its own day. If we dedicate 24 hours a year to honour whipped cream (5 January) and turkey neck soup (30 March), handwashing also deserves a spot in our calendars, right?

15 October is Global Handwashing Day which was initiated with the aim of promoting the effective ways of handwashing as well as the consequences of the lack of hygiene. Not washing hands or doing it wrong (yeah, it is possible) can put individuals at higher risk for diseases that impact their health, education and even their economic outcomes. In 2019, the theme of the event will be “Clean Hands for All”.

Why, when, how?

Washing your hands is the most effective way to prevent the spread of germs. It might be obvious for many – but not for everyone – that before, during and after preparing food you are supposed to wash your hands, as well as after using the toilet, before and after treating a cut or a wound, caring for someone who is sick, changing diapers, touching animals or garbage, and blowing your nose, sneezing or coughing. Do it properly! First, wet your hands with clean, running water, then turn off the tap and apply soap. Rub your hands together and lather the backs of your hands with special attention to the space between your fingers and under your nails. Scrub your hands for at least 20 (!) seconds. Rinse your hands well under running water, and finally, dry them using a clean towel or air dryer. In case you are on the way, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Use natural soap!

Your skin will notice the difference between chemical-packed and natural soaps. The latter consists of natural oils (moisturizing coconut oil, for instance), butters (including shea butter which is known for its healing properties), plant extracts (antibacterial eucalyptus, refreshing peppermint, beautifying kelp, soothing fig, and so on) and exfoliates which are genuinely good for the skin.

One of our favourite brands is Lush, because their soaps don’t cost the Earth; no unnecessary packaging is used and they are dedicated to buy ingredients in a respectful way, safeguarding the environment. Furthermore, Lush supports fair trade and community trade initiatives. Their new Halloween assortment is fun, colourful, versatile, and full of good quality natural raw materials (Ghost in the Dark soap: lemon grass and bergamot, Bewitched bubble bath: mulberry and frankincense, Pumpkin Spice lip scrub: cinnamon powder and ginger oleoresin).

