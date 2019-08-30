The 16th CineFest Miskolc International Film Festival offers us a strong, colourful slice of the world’s filmography. From Colombia, India, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and Spain, 16 films are expected to compete in the long feature film category.

In the annual competition programme, Tilda Swinton stars alongside her daughter, Honor Swinton Byrne in a psychological drama that uses visual narrative methodology through pictures, unravelling our strongest feelings. Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir introduces the audience the challenges of living with an addict; the protagonist, Julie is studying to become a director, and the viewer gets a peek into her love life with a drug addict.

Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse takes us to a navigational aid tower located on the coast. After a long walk, two suspicious-looking men arrive to take on the shift. One of them is an experienced old hand (Williem Dafoe), who is joined by a young woodcutter guy (Robert Pattinson) he hardly knows. Their desires, fears, loneliness, and the suggestive environment define the two men’s relationship in a way no one would expect.

Scottish director Brian Welsh’s newest movie, Beats also comes to Miskolc. Best friends Johnno and Spanner share a deep bond as they know each other since they were kids. Now adults, their lives take very different directions, but for one last time, in the pursuit of adventure and escape, the boys head out together to an illegal rave. It’s a universal story of friendship and rebellion, as well as the irresistible power of gathered youth.



Among the international productions, CineFest’s long feature film section has a Hungarian contender, too. Barnabás Tóth’s Those Who Remained is actually the only local nominee, depicting the story of a teenager and a middle aged man who fall in love during World War II. They both learned the meaning of loss and are willing to start a new life in the Rákosi era. Is it possible to survive the past’s tragedies if those who survived come together?

