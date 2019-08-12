Massive Stars to Headline STRAND Festival

Never before has been STRAND Festival’s line-up this impressive! In 2019, gates open on 20 August with Lake Balaton’s most spectacular firework show, a John Newman concert, and Necc Party’s holiday edition. What’s more, the Petőfi Music Award ceremony will also take place then and there.

This year, the music festival’s duration will be extended with one plus day, and it kicks off on St. Stephen’s Day (commemorating the foundation of the Hungarian state), taking the festival fever to the next level. Talented musicians will be given the Petőfi Award for the fourth time during a 2-hour long show, and the night will be crowned with British singer-songwriter John Newman’s performance. In the days to follow, incredible performances will be brought to you by Bastille, Jason Derulo, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, Anne-Marie, Steve Aoki, the Modestep, the Sigma, the Ofenback and Jonas Blue.

The best and most popular Hungarian artists will also take the stage. Go check out the live performances of Halott Pénz, Majka, Rúzsa Magdi, Quimby, ByeAlex és a Slepp, AK26, Punnany Massif, Lóci játszik, Bagossy Brothers Company, The Biebers, Animal Cannibals, Wellhello, Fish!, Belga, Brains, Mary Popkids, Margaret Island, Kiscsillag, Vad Fruttik, Supernem, Szabó Balázs Bandája, Irie Maffia, Blahalouisiana, Esti Kornél, Szabó Benedek és a Galaxisok, Hiperkarma, 30Y, and Kelemen Kabátban. Celebrating their first ever gig at STRAND Festival, Hooligans, Krúbi, the Csaknekedkislány, and Geszti Péter are preparing to wow the audience with a special performance.

To raise the stakes, STRAND Festival introduces a brand new stage with a thematic daily line-up revolving around a given entertainer or project. Expect unique and incomparable shows brought to life by incredible talents and a pinch of spontaneity and improvisation.

For ticket information and more, please check STRAND’s official website: strandfesztival.com.