Post-Party Detox – Bring Yourself Back to the Present

Headache, dizziness, nausea: after a night of heavy boozing these three uninvited visitors often turn up. As we age, the hangover gets worse, so we need to take some of the below pieces of advice to survive.

Water is your best friend. As you probably know already, alcohol dehydrates the body, meaning that water is what your hangover body longs for on the first place.

Calm your stomach with herbal tea. Help your bloating, nausea and headache with peppermint or chamomile tea that speeds up the detoxification process. Don’t forget to add some honey to your tea, as it boasts fructose of which you have lost a lot during the crazy night out.

Avoid caffeine, even if you feel extremely tired. Coffee has the same effect as alcohol: it has your body lose water, which is the opposite of what you want after heavy drinking.

Sleep in. You may get home with the rising sun, but you’ll probably wake up after a few hours of sleep, dying for some water. After quenching your thirst, go back to bed for a lifesaving snooze.

Move. Once hangover, the last thing you want to do is working out, we get it. It doesn’t change the fact, however, that sweating off the toxins is the best way to recover from a night out. Opt for less exhausting alternatives, such as yoga or Pilates.

Force down a banana. Dehydration results in the lack of potassium which causes such hangover symptoms as tiredness, nausea and vomiting. High in potassium, banana may shorten the duration of these symptoms or prevent them from developing.

Pay a visit to your grandma and make her happy by accepting that second helping of her vitamin-rich chicken broth.