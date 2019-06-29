Danube Day 2019 – Get Active for Healthier Rivers!

Rivers like the Danube play a significant role in the water cycle. Not only do they provide excellent habitat for many of the Earth’s organisms, but they have been a source of food since pre-historic times.

Present

The Danube, which flows through 10 countries, is part of our capital city’s identity. Many Budapesters cross the river at least twice every day, on their way to work or school and back. What is more, the Danube, one of Europe’s greatest river systems, defines the capital city’s landscape by dividing it into two parts. To express our deepest gratitude and appreciation towards the river, in partnership with the other 13 countries of the Danube Basin we jointly celebrate Danube Day on 29 June each year. Festivities are to take place throughout June and July. It’s the celebration of healthier rivers, and the people and the wildlife that rely on them.

Interesting facts

The Danube witnessed the siege of Esztergom in northern Hungary in 1594, where it also acts as a natural frontier separating the country from Slovakia. From ancient times it has been a significant transportation route, very important especially to the Romans. Matthias Hunyadi (1458-1490) was elected king on the ice of the river, while 1838 marked a rather tragic event in Budapest’s history: the water level reached 9.3 meters, causing the greatest flood damage in the history of the city.

Funzine’s TOP 3 destinations

Other than attending some of the many Budapest events organized on 29 June, you can pay tribute to the river by visiting its beautiful nature-given gems like Gemenc, Central Europe’s biggest floodplain woods. It is located in the southern part of Hungary, close to Baja and Szekszárd. Thanks to its rich fauna, it was placed under landscape protection in 1977; besides protected reptile and amphibian species, Gemenc provides breeding and feeding place for strictly protected bird species too.

The Danube Bend, or as we call it Dunakanyar, is just as charming as the above mentioned destination. It covers the area between Pilismarót and Visegrád of which the latter is famous for the remains of King Matthias’ Renaissance summer residence, the Citadel (Fellegvár), and a monumental residential tower called Salamon Tower.

The bucket list wouldn’t be complete without our beloved riverside town, Szentendre. It’s just a stone’s throw away from Budapest, easily approachable by suburban railway H5. You’ll instantly love the centre’s incomparably charming, village-like atmosphere, let alone the delicious lángos (deep fried flat bread) that you can munch on by the river.