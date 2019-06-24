The Coolest Summer Jobs for Students

Don’t say farewell to your costly summer plans just yet, there are many easy ways to make money quick. The following positions will not only help you stuff your pockets, but also provide useful work experience for you.

Work by the pool

Choose a workplace where you can spend most of your time by a pool. Budapest’s beautiful spas offer multiple positions from pool supervisor to hostess jobs or even gardening.

Develop your language skills

Are you fascinated by the world of aviation? At Budapest Airport, you can kill two birds with one stone by being a host or a hostess: other than earning money, it’s a great opportunity for practising a foreign language too.

Into the nightlife

Become a barback at one of Budapest’s best party venues, and gain an insight into the nightlife from a totally different perspective.

Find out more, contact Y Generáció student employment agency for details!