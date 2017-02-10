ENSLAVED – A Visual Story of Modern-Day Slavery

From 20 February, KOGART House presents a selection from the works of acclaimed humanitarian photographer Lisa Kristine, who wants to throw a light on contemporary slavery.

Lisa does not simply make photographs: her works inspires change. She documents indigenous cultures in over 100 countries on six continents, creating powerful images to fight such significant social issues of today as slavery, which is the subject of the exhibition now opening. “These images are not of issues. They are of people, real people, like you and me, all deserving of the same rights, dignity and respect in their lives… I hope these images awaken a force in those who view them, people like you. And I hope that force will ignite a fire, and that fire will shine a light on slavery. For without that light, the beast of bondage can continue to live in the shadow.” – said Lisa Kristine.

The exhibition is on view until 30 April.