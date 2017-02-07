Gold Notes: Historical Grammy Moments

Considered to be the Oscars of the music industry, the Grammy Awards ceremony promises tons of excitement each year. Held on 12 February, the 59th Annual Grammy Awards lists Adele, Beyoncé, Rihanna and Lukas Graham among others, but let’s leave predictions behind for a moment and see some record breaking artists from the big book of Grammy History!

LeAnn Rimes

Many people around the world became familiar with her name when she hit the charts with the theme song of the movie Coyote Ugly. “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” was an instant success, reaching the top twenty everywhere it was charted, soon becoming the highest selling single in several countries. But that is not what makes the smiley blond beauty a record making artist. Country music is still very popular indeed – as proven by LeAnn Rimes, who received the award in the Best New Artist Category as the first country artist to gain such a recognition. Just to make her achievement even more remarkable, she managed to get the honour at the age of fourteen!

U2

With or Without You? – Of course, it’s always with, when it comes to the Irish rock band. Bono and his crew received a total of 22 Grammy Awards throughout their career, gifting us with historical tracks, sorrowful ballads and sizzling songs that climbed the charts in seconds. Since the band was founded back in 1976, they have not only been highly praised by their fans but U2 has the most awards attained by any group in music history and their star is still rising: we sincerely hope that these guys will never quit the music biz!

Michael Jackson and Santana

Gaining eight golden gramophones, both of these much acclaimed artists hold the record for being awarded with the most statuettes in a single ceremony. The King of Pop broke another record that night, too: one of the most distinguished albums of pop music was released in 1984. Thriller was honoured with 12 Grammy nominations that year, making it the highest number of selections in the history of the Recording Academy. Santana also won eight statuettes along with his band, breaking the record for the most awards taken home by a group in one night.

Beyoncé and Adele

With 6-6 trophies, these two super talented ladies crowned their career: Queen Bey set the bar high when winning the most awards as female singer in one night. Adele came along and tied the record in 2012, when she managed to fetch half a dozen awards herself. The two have been ruling the pop world since then, tirelessly making us fall in love with them again and again. Their achievements are recognized by the Academy as the divas are nominated for another shiny accolade.

Stevie Wonder

He made a debut in 1962 and has been a significant artist of his time ever since. Awarded several times during his career and besides holding the title of the most Grammys awarded to a solo male artist with a total of 22 statuettes, he also has an Oscar for the movie soundtrack of Woman in Red and recently been honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award. He Just Called To Say I Love You…

Quincy Jones

Legendary Quincy Jones has been nominated 79 times in the history of Grammy Awards – a record that hasn’t been broken by anyone else, yet! The iconic producer had worked on such ground-breaking records as Michael Jackson’s Off the Wall, Thriller or Bad and he was the producer and conductor of the world-famous hit song We Are the World. Out of his 72 nominations, he managed to gain 28 statuettes including a Grammy Legend Award.