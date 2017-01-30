Hidden Figures and Stranger Things: Top Winners of the SAG Awards

The season of film industry has already begun with the Golden Globes on 8 January, but before the prestigious Oscar ceremony, we have another exclusive lineup of winners to marvel at: here are the full list of this year’s SAG Awards.

Emma Stone took another important form of acknowledgement for her performance in La La Land, while Denzel Washington also gained an award for his impeccable portrayal in the movie Fences. His co-star in the drama, Viola Davis could also step on stage to accept the recognition of another league after she took home the Golden Globe in the beginning of January. All three are up to the Oscars, as well, making us excitedly wait for the outcome on 26 February!

The other big winner of the night was the series Stranger Things, taking the statuette for Best cast in a TV drama series, while the award of the Best Ensemble Performance was gained by the cast of Hidden Figures.

Best female actor in a TV comedy series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

WINNER: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Best male actor in a TV comedy series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

WINNER: William H Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best cast in a TV comedy series

The Big Bang Theory

Black-ish

Modern Family

WINNER: Orange is the New Black

Veep

Best female supporting actor

WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best male supporting actor

WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Best female actor in a TV movie or miniseries

Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill

WINNER: Sarah Paulson, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Best male actor in a TV movie or miniseries

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Sterling K Brown, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

WINNER: Bryan Cranston, All the Way

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B Vance, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

Best male actor in a TV drama series

Sterling K Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

WINNER: John Lithgow, The Crown

Rami Malek, Mr Robot

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Best female actor in a TV drama series

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Best cast in a TV drama series

The Crown

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

WINNER: Stranger Things

Westworld

Best female actor

Amy Adams, Arrival

Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train

Natalie Portman, Jackie

WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best male actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

WINNER: Denzel Washington, Fences

Best ensemble performance

Captain Fantastic

Fences

WINNER: Hidden Figures

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Via The Guardian