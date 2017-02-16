Dance and Visuals at Bethlen Tér Theatre

The district of Erzsébetváros is not only famous for its ruin bars and party places, but its cultural facilities, too. Bethlen Tér Theatre, for example, awaits you with many exciting programs from traditional ones to contemporary plays in English, all inviting you to the magical world of dance.

Besides contemporary works, Bethlen Tér Theatre puts a spotlight on young talents, dancers and choreographers as well with alternative or experimental ideas. Each month, you can see the productions of Élőkép Theatre: they deliver a truly unique mixture of theatre and fine arts.

Check out Bethlen Tér Theatre’s website for further details or interesting programmes and look for the “English friendly” label!