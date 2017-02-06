The Best 2017 Super Bowl Commercials

#5 Wix Super Bowl Commercial – Starring Jason Statham

The action-packed clip has everything you need: spectacular scenes, marvelous stunts, a good sense of humor and last, but not least, Jason Statham! The ad was so successful that rumors have already started about turning it into a full-length movie.

#4 Budweiser Super Bowl Commercial – “Born the Hard Way”

The one minute-long clip follows the journey of Adolphus Busch, co-inventor of the famous beer brand, travelling from Germany to the Land of Dreams. The touching tribute to the immigrant co-founder is especially relevant today, with regard to the controversies surrounding the U.S.’s current immigration executive orders.

#3 Bai Super Bowl Commercial – “BaiBaiBai”

This fantastically hilarious ad has Academy award-winner Christopher Walken recite the lines from one of the most popular 90s pop hit. And yes, it all happens in the company of Justin Timberlake, who was labeled the Chief “Flavors” Officer at Bai Beverages – now we know why!

#2 Kia Niro Super Bowl “Hero’s Journey” Starring Melissa McCarthy

We’ve seen Melissa McCarthy in insanely funny situations before and this ad is probably one of the best ones out there: it’s creative, it makes us burst into laughter – another great reason to love her!

#1 Audi Super Bowl Commercial – “#DriveProgress”

Just like Budweiser, Audi came out with a quite meaningful commercial this year: the short movie is narrated by a father, talking about the ongoing issues of gender equality.