Sunset in the Mirror

American artist Phillip K. Smith installed close to 250 mirrored posts on a coast in Laguna Beach, California and the result is breath-taking!

“Stretching along much of Main Beach, the arc forms a visible marker between the man-made and natural worlds. [It] reflects the changing colours of the ocean, sky, and shoreline throughout the day and night.” – Smith said.

The colours and lights of the everyday natural phenomenon offers an astonishing sight as it gets reflected in the quarter mile long exposition.

Via boredpanda