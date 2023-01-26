Tukaj so nominacije za Oskarja 2023! -Lahko znanstvenofantastični film zmaga na gali?

Po madžarskem času je bilo v torek popoldne objavljeno, kdo je leta 2023 prejel nominacije za oskarja. Everything, everywhere all at once je prejel največ nominacij (11), a tudi ustvarjalci filmov The Fabelmans, All quiet on the western front in The Banshees of Inisherin ne morejo biti žalostni. Na 95. podelitvi oskarjev 12. marca bo Ameriška akademija filmskih umetnosti in znanosti (AMPAS) nagradila najboljše filme in filmske ustvarjalce leta 2022.

Najboljši film

All quiet on the western front

Elvis

Avatar: The way of water

Everything, everywhere all at once

The Fabelmans

Tár

The Banshees of Inisherin

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of sadness

Women Talking

Najboljši režiser

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Todd Field (Tár)

Ruben Östlund (Triangle of sadness)

Dan Kwan (Everything, everywhere all at once)

Daniel Scheinert (Everything, everywhere all at once)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Najboljša igralka

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything, everywhere all at once)

Najboljši igralec

Brendan Fraser (The whale)

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Najboljša stranska igralka

Angela Bassett (Črni panter 2)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything, everywhere all at once)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything, everywhere all at once)

Hong Chau (The whale)

Najboljši stranski igralec

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything, everywhere all at once)

Najboljši tujejezični film

All quiet on the western front

Argentina, 1985

The quiet girl

Close

Eo

Najboljši animirani film

Jaz, rdeča panda

Pinocchio

Marcel the shell with shoes on

The sea beast

Puss in Boots: The last wish

Najboljši izvirni scenarij

Everything, everywhere all at once (Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Martin McDonagh)

Triangle of sadness (Ruben Östlund)

The Fabelmans (Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner)

Tár (Todd Field)

Najboljši kinematograf

Roger Deakins (Empire of light)

James Friend (All quiet on the western front)

Darius Khondji (Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)

Mandy Walker (Elvis)

Florian Hoffmeister (Tár)

Najboljši rez

Eddie Hamilton (Top Gun: Maverick)

Paul Rogers (Everything, everywhere all at once)

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond (Elvis)

Monika Willi (Tár)

Najboljša kostumografija

Marija Zofres (Babylon)

Jenny Beavan (Gospa Harris goes to Paris)

Ruth Carter (Črni panter 2)

Shirley Kurata (Everything, everywhere all at once)

Catherine Martin (Elvis)