Street decorations and holiday music have officially started the festive countdown. Delighting locals and tourists alike, the season’s cherished custom is back: from grand downtown squares to riverside getaways, here are the finest Christmas markets!

Advent Bazilika

Mark your calendars: Budapest’s legendary Advent Bazilika kicks off on 13 November! Set before the stunning St. Stephen’s Basilica, this buzzing piazza delivers pure holiday vibes with sizzling treats, spiced mulled wine, and gorgeous artisan crafts beneath jaw-dropping 3D light shows. Whether you’re hunting for gifts or sipping warm drinks, it’s urban winter magic at its peak – no wonder it was just voted Europe’s most beautiful Christmas market!

1051 Budapest, Szent István tér | Website

Vörösmarty Classic Xmas

Nothing spells Christmas in Budapest quite like the vibrant bustle of Vörösmarty Classic Xmas! From 13 November, downtown’s favorite gathering spot dresses up in timeless holiday splendor, crowned by a magnificent, monumental Christmas tree. Follow the heavenly aromas of authentic Hungarian comfort food, browse heartfelt handcrafted wonders, take part in merry Christmas activities, and watch the beloved free mini train spark pure joy in the little ones.

1051 Budapest, Vörösmarty tér | Website

Óbuda Advent

Lose yourself in the enchanting atmosphere of Óbuda Advent, welcoming you to the district’s cobblestoned main square between 27 November and 23 December. Nestled among Baroque elegance and steeped in small-town charm, the fair buzzes with everything from children’s workshops and a disco on ice to live concerts, puppet shows, and heartwarming holiday flavors. Between candle lighting ceremonies, don’t forget to drop by the wonderful House of Santa!

1033 Budapest, Fő tér | Website

Buda Castle Christmas Fair

Overlooking the majestic buildings of Matthias Church, Fisherman’s Bastion, and the former Ministry of Finance, Buda Castle’s annual Christmas fair runs from 27 November to 3 January, enticing visitors with a historic milieu and festive experiences. Discover bespoke ornaments and artisan ceramics, indulge in delicious yuletide fare, catch dynamic dance shows, and join the cherished Sunday candle lighting ceremonies!

Various locations | Website

Újpest Advent

Starting on the first Sunday of Advent, Újpest’s main square lights up in full holiday glow! Stealing the spotlight is the iconic, eclectic-Art Nouveau Town Hall, providing a storybook backdrop to the cozy market and free ice rink. Tune in for free Sunday concerts, welcome Santa on December 6, and spread kindness through the annual shoebox charity drive. Grab a steaming mug of mulled wine and dive into North Pest’s most delightful festive hot spot!

1042 Budapest, Szent István tér | Website

Advent in Szentendre

Situated just a short trip from the capital, Szentendre’s Advent market fills the colorful Baroque center with cozy winter cheer. By day, duck into the whimsical Christmas Museum to browse nostalgic tree decorations, then treat yourself to crackling roasted chestnuts, oven-fresh flatbreads, and cinnamon sugar-coated chimney cake. As darkness falls, gather around the town wreath for the Sunday candle lighting and let the vibrant evening concerts sweep you away!

2000 Szentendre, Fő tér | Facebook

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