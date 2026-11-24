Good news if you’ve had your fill of chimney cake: Budapest has plenty of other desserts in store for you, some you may not have even heard of! We’re here to guide you through a selection of locally loved sweet treats and let you in on the best places to try them. So, let the delicious journey begin!

Macskanyelv & Zserbó: Gerbeaud Café

Have you tasted a cat’s tongue? It’s sweeter than you’d expect, especially if it’s presented in a pretty chocolate box! Grandmas’ all-time favorite chocolate, cat’s tongue is a nostalgic treat, a true festive indulgence. Speaking of the holidays, no Hungarian Christmas table is complete without Gerbeaud slices: delicate layers of pastry filled with apricot jam and ground walnuts, all topped with chocolate and cut into slices. And where better to taste these delights than on Vörösmarty Square, at the elegant Gerbeaud Café, made famous by the legendary confectioner Émile Gerbeaud?

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Dobos & E80 torta: Auguszt Cukrászda

In 1884, a dessert icon was born, thanks to master confectioner József C. Dobos. The Dobos cake quickly won the hearts of Hungarians, and its popularity has never waned. After all, who could resist its signature combination of five thin sponge layers, five layers of chocolate buttercream, and a crisp caramel topping? 1992 was another milestone for dessert lovers: that year, to celebrate Elemér Auguszt’s 80th birthday, the legendary confectionary family created a cake combining chocolate, coffee, and marzipan. Known as the E80 cake, you can find both this and Dobos’ masterpiece at Auguszt Cukrászda.

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Esterházy & Szamos 90 torta: Szamos Cukrászda

Call us biased, but we simply can’t imagine anything more beautiful than a slice of Esterházy cake! This Austro-Hungarian classic features a feather-like pattern on top, while the perfect harmony of walnuts and silky buttercream makes every bite unforgettable. It’s just as popular across the border, and pairs perfectly with a cup of cappuccino. If almonds are more your thing, try the Szamos 90 cake: created for the legendary confectionery’s 90th anniversary, it delights with crunchy almond praline, almond mousse and marzipan. Luckily, you can find them at several Szamos Cukrászda locations!

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Rákóczi túrós & Mákos guba: Béla Bácsi Cukrászdája

There’s one ingredient we Hungarians absolutely adore: túró, a fresh dairy product, most similar to cottage cheese. We love adding it to all sorts of dishes, and Rákóczi túrós is one delicious result! This eye-catching dessert features a Linzer dough base, creamy túró, apricot jam and a meringue topping. Another thing we can’t resist might raise a few eyebrows at first – poppy seeds. But don’t worry, when baked into a sweet treat, it won’t cause any trouble! Try it in the iconic poppy seed bread pudding served with vanilla sauce. Uncle Béla in Buda will be happy to make them for you, as cakes!

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Túrógombóc & Somlói galuska: Gettó Gulyás

Speaking of túró, there’s another Hungarian delicacy that can’t be left off our list: sweet túró dumplings, a hearty dessert worth saving room for. The dumplings are gently cooked, rolled in golden toasted breadcrumbs and often served with another Hungarian must-have, a generous dollop of sweetened sour cream. Finally, chocolate fans, this one’s for you! Somlói galuska is a heavenly combination of sponge cake, walnuts, chocolate sauce, whipped cream and rum-infused syrup. It’s not quite a cake, but rather a spoonable dessert – but to really get to know it, head to Gettó Gulyás.

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Cover picture: Gerbeaud Café

Not Your Usual Coffee Break: