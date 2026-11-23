As sub-zero temperatures roll in, Budapest trades pavement for the ice. Running shoes and bikes take a well-deserved back seat, giving way to the capital’s favorite winter ritual: ice skating. Whether you’re looking to stay active, plan a cozy date, or catch up with friends over the weekend, here are the best spots in the city to lace up.

City Park Ice Rink

If the weather plays along, the City Park Ice Rink opens November 20, bringing back one of Budapest’s favorite winter traditions. Welcoming skaters since 1869, Europe’s largest outdoor artificial rink unfolds against an enchanting backdrop of Vajdahunyad Castle, the Millennium Monument, and the Neo-Baroque Skating Hall. Tailor-made for cozy winter dates and fun-filled family sessions alike, drifting across its sweeping ice sheet is pure fairytale magic. With skate hire inside the historic pavilion and plenty of steaming drinks to stave off the evening chill, it remains Budapest’s most romantic cold-weather destination.

1146 Budapest, Olof Palme sétány 5. | Website

KoriPark – Budapest Park Ice Rink

From 28 November, Budapest Park transforms its iconic festival grounds into the capital’s coolest winter dance floor on ice. Spanning nearly 2,000 square meters, Ice World pairs crisp open-air skating with dazzling light shows and upbeat playlists. Whether finding your balance or gliding like a pro, the vast track caters effortlessly to all skill levels. Once you’ve had your fill of laps, duck into the cozy, heated lounge tent to warm up with spiced mulled drinks and comforting street food. Proof that the party never stops when temperatures drop, it is an ideal winter hangout right next to Rákóczi Bridge.

1095 Budapest, Fábián Juli tér 1. | Website

Városháza Winter Park

Opening on 17 November, Deák Ferenc Square radiates holiday charm as one of downtown Budapest’s most inviting Christmas markets. Beneath strings of twinkling lights, wander between stalls brimming with handmade artisan crafts, sip spiced mulled wine and treat yourself to sour-cream-and-cheese lángos. The festive cheer continues just steps away in neighboring Városháza Park, where skaters can take to the open-air ice under the winter sky. Open straight through until the end of January, this downtown duo creates the capital’s favorite winter escape right in the heart of town.

1052 Budapest, Városháza Park | Website

Buda Ice Rink

Reopened for the season at the end of October with a covered winter terrace, a lively beer bar, and a hearty buffet, Buda Ice Rink at Széna Square offers the ultimate weatherproof escape, welcoming visitors daily from 10 AM to 10 PM. Sheltered beneath its protective canopy, the meticulously maintained ice caters to everyone from casual skaters to those taking professional lessons, backed by on-site rentals and blade sharpening. Beyond hosting private birthday bashes and corporate events, the venue even invites you to try your hand at curling – just remember to register in advance!

1027 Budapest, Bakfark Bálint utca 2. | Website

Csepel Ice Park

Just 15 minutes from Boráros Square aboard the H7 suburban train, Csepel Ice Park takes winter skating to whole new heights. Opening 21 November, this one-of-a-kind wonderland boasts Hungary’s first multi-story ice track, letting visitors glide across elevated bridges, inclines, and winding ice corridors. Open daily from 8 AM to 9 PM, it offers an exhilarating seasonal adventure for guests of every generation. With convenient on-site skate rentals and tickets for just 2,500 HUF, it ranks among the capital’s most unique winter attractions. Bundle up, lace your skates, and take your winter fun to another level!

1211 Budapest, II. Rákóczi Ferenc út 89-91. | Website

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