For over a decade, Gettó Gulyás has been serving authentic Hungarian cuisine in the heart of Budapest’s District VII, in the former Jewish Quarter, at the site of the legendary Szóda bar. Their story began with a simple idea: after years in the hospitality industry, the owners of Szóda were ready for a different kind of life, one that would allow them to get home to their families at a reasonable hour. And so Gettó Gulyás was born, not as the result of a business concept or a gastronomic trend, but from a genuine desire to create a place where Hungarian dishes are prepared the way they should be: simply, honestly, and with heart. (x)

Over the years, Gettó Gulyás has become one of the city centre’s favourite destinations for traditional Hungarian cuisine. Their philosophy has remained unchanged from the very beginning: they are not looking to reinvent Hungarian gastronomy or offer a fine-dining experience.

Instead, their focus is on preparing classic dishes to the highest possible standard, using quality ingredients, traditional methods, and generous portions. Their menu features flavours that evoke the cooking of Hungarian grandmothers, bringing back memories, family stories, and a comforting sense of home.

One of the kitchen’s most important principles is the use of locally sourced Hungarian ingredients. They work closely with local farmers, small-scale producers, trusted butchers, and reliable suppliers, firmly believing that great food starts with choosing the right ingredients. The kitchen is led by Chef Kristóf Nagy, whose cooking is shaped by traditional techniques, professional experience, and a deep respect for family recipes.

The Comfort of Traditional Hospitality: Gettó Gulyás

Gettó Gulyás, however, is about more than just food. Antique furniture, Zsolnay plates, candlelit tables, fresh flowers, and thoughtful personal touches all contribute to creating an atmosphere where guests feel right at home.

Although located beside the synagogue in one of Budapest’s busiest tourist districts, Gettó Gulyás also attracts plenty of Hungarian families and returning guests. Many choose the restaurant as the perfect place to introduce their international friends to authentic Hungarian cuisine.

The menu features Hungarian classics such as bone marrow toast, Hortobágy-style savoury pancakes, rooster testicle and comb stew, catfish paprikash, and cottage cheese dumplings, among other specialities. Around 100 litres of goulash soup are prepared every day, while a carefully curated selection of Hungarian wines completes the experience.

Over the years, demand grew beyond the number of guests the restaurant could accommodate. More and more people wanted to try their dishes, inspiring the next chapter in their story: Sisters by Gettó Gulyás.

Classics with a Modern Twist: Sisters by Gettó Gulyás

Sisters was never created to replace the original restaurant, but rather to bring the very best of Gettó Gulyás’s kitchen to an even wider audience. Also located on Wesselényi Street in District VII near Szimpla Garden, it serves Hungarian classics in a younger, more casual setting.

The menu features familiar favourites such as goulash soup, chicken paprikash, beef stew, and stuffed cabbage. The selection is more focused, and the service is faster and more flexible, but the expertise, attention to detail, and philosophy behind the food remain exactly the same.

While Gettó Gulyás is the place for leisurely meals, shared dinners, and the full restaurant experience, Sisters caters to those looking for a quick, hearty, and honest meal. No reservation is needed, and dishes are also available for takeaway, so you can enjoy them at home, at the office, or even on the go.

Gettó Gulyás and Sisters by Gettó Gulyás offer two distinct experiences, yet both share the same roots. At the heart of each is a respect for traditional Hungarian cuisine, quality ingredients, careful preparation, and genuine hospitality.

Gettó Gulyás 1077 Budapest, Wesselényi utca 18. Weboldal | Facebook | Instagram Sisters by Gettó Gulyás 1077 Budapest, Wesselényi utca 13. Facebook | Instagram Opening hours: Monday-Sunday 12:00–23:00

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