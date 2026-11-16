Calling all foodies: if you’ve already ticked off all the must-try restaurants, it’s time to embark on a new kind of culinary adventure and explore Budapest’s food and drink museums.

You’ve probably heard of Hungary’s most iconic spirit, Unicum, a masterpiece created by the Zwack family – discover its secrets at the Unicum House, where the legendary herbal liqueur is still made.

For beer lovers, the Dreher Beer Tour is a must, offering insights into the brewery’s history and the art of brewing – with a tasting session to round off the experience. Prefer a little fizz? Head to the Törley Visitor Centre to discover the story behind one of Hungary’s historic sparkling wine producers, with a legacy spanning 140 years.

And finally, satisfy your sweet tooth at the Szamos Chocolate Museum, home to the world’s largest marzipan creation. Whichever you choose, these unique experiences will add a delicious new dimension to your Budapest adventure!

Then Head To a Hungarian Restaurant: