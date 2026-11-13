Step Into a Fairytale: 5 Must-See Light Art Parks in Budapest

Every season has its own unique charm, but winter holds a special kind of magic, especially when enchanting decorations add a heartwarming glow to the chilly streets. Let us take you to Budapest’s most whimsical spots where you can’t help but fall under the spell of the festive season.

Lumina Park

Starting October 20, Lumina Park invites you to step into the extraordinary world of Alice in Wonderland and become part of its magical story. Discover more than 200 mesmerizing light installations along a 1.5-kilometer trail; you might even bump into familiar characters from the beloved tale, eager to exchange a word or two with you. Don’t forget to stop by the magical mirror but be prepared for a few unsolicited comments about your appearance.

1007 Budapest, Soó Rezső stny. 1. | Website

Garden of Lights

Year after year, the ELTE Botanical Garden transforms into a fairytale land. Until January 3, 2027, it brings the magic of Beauty and the Beast to life. With its towering trees, exotic plants, charming buildings and winding paths, the garden provides the perfect setting for dazzling light art installations. Combined with beautiful music and a touch of magic at every turn, the experience makes you feel as though you’ve stepped straight into a fantasy.

1083 Budapest, Illés utca 25. | Website

Light Art Museum (LAM)

A new adventure begins at LAM with its fifth immersive exhibition, EGO. It brings the forefront of international contemporary light and new media art to audiences across the region. Exploring the complex relationship between how we see ourselves and how others perceive us, LAM invites visitors to reflect on the many forces that shape our sense of identity: from societal expectations and personal memories to the influence of those closest to us.

1054 Budapest, Hold utca 13. | Website

Cinema Mystica

Dare to explore? Step into Cinema Mystica’s creative universe, where you become part of the exhibition. By reimagining the relationship between art and technology, the artists have created something truly unique: an immersive world of digital art where light, sound and art converge. As you move from room to room, you may even see yourself in a different light – pun intended. Expect 3D-printed sculptures, short films, and interactive experiences.

1053 Budapest, Ferenciek tere 10. | Website

Aura Bay

Óbuda Island is home to Aura Bay, which is a one-of-a-kind light park where immersive indoor experiences and monumental outdoor installations coexist. Explore a series of awe-inspiring rooms filled with light and wonder. Then step outside to discover striking outdoor installations that come to life after dark, some even responding to your presence. Blending the beauty of nature with cutting-edge technology, Aura Bay offers a truly memorable visual experience.

1033 Budapest, Hajógyári sziget 258. | Website

Ready for indoor fun?