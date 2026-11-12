6 Unique Cafés and Coffee Bars in Budapest For An Extraordinary Coffee Break

Budapest has always been renowned for its vibrant café culture, and we’re proud to say that it’s thriving to this day. Make sure to visit at least one café during your stay to experience coffee breaks in a whole new light – here are some exceptional spots where history and coffee intertwine.

Párisi Passage Café & Restaurant

If elegant ambience makes your heart skip a beat, Párisi Passage Café & Restaurant is the place for you. Known as one of Budapest’s architectural gems, this spectacular building boasts exquisite Art Nouveau details and is crowned by a dazzling glass dome. Once a luxurious shopping arcade, today it’s a destination for exceptional culinary experiences from morning till night. You can even indulge in an elegant afternoon tea any day of the week!

1053 Budapest, Ferenciek tere 10. | Website

Centrál Grand Café & Bar

At Centrál Grand Café & Bar, history comes alive every day. Once a gathering place for Hungary’s literary elite, this iconic café invites you to savor the authentic coffeehouse experience. Bathed in light from its grand windows, the elegant interior dazzles with mirrors, chandeliers and historic charm. The coffee menu is just as captivating, featuring unique creations such as a crème brûlée-inspired cappuccino alongside modern favorites.

1053 Budapest, Károlyi utca 9. | Website

Gallery Café & Bar

Take a break from sightseeing at Gallery Café & Bar, perched above the Continental Hotel’s main entrance. Steeped in history, this elegant spot offers a journey back in time. Built on the site of the legendary Hungária Baths and historic Continental Hotel, the building is a distinctive landmark with a fascinating past. Settle into its enchanting interiors and explore an enticing selection of coffees and teas, often accompanied by live piano music.

1074 Budapest, Dohány utca 42-44. | Website

Dunapark Kávéház

Pozsonyi Street has earned its place on Budapest’s culinary map thanks to its many cafés, yet there is one that has been a beloved meeting point for locals since 1938. Dunapark Kávéház is reason enough to venture into Újlipótváros, with its beautifully designed Art Deco interior paying tribute to its rich heritage. Fresh from a renovation this year, it retains timeless charm while catering to contemporary tastes, serving tempting dishes throughout the day.

1137 Budapest, Pozsonyi út 38. | Website

Arch & Beans Coffee Works

The Astoria area is brimming with excellent coffee spots, and Arch & Beans Coffee Works is well worth a visit. Its historic setting impresses with golden accents, arches and limestone columns, while behind a glass wall, the team roasts their own coffee beans on-site, offering guests a glimpse into the craft. The spacious interior makes it ideal for groups, and if you fall in love with your brew, you can even take home a bag of freshly roasted beans!

1088 Budapest, Rákóczi út 5. | Website

Steamhouse Cafe

Fancy a coffee with a view? Steamhouse Cafe got you covered! Enjoy a spectacular panorama of the Hungarian Parliament while sipping coffee roasted by Arch & Beans. And the delights don’t stop at the view: the counter showcases realistic fruit desserts, alongside tempting croissants, bagels, sandwiches and brunch bites. You’ll find Steamhouse Cafe at Batthyány Square, on the upper level of the market hall, just steps from the metro entrance.

1011 Budapest, Batthyány tér 5-6. | Facebook

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