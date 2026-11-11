Freddie Mercury: The Man Behind the Legend

As the days grow colder, warm up with the legendary sounds and fascinating story of Freddie Mercury at the House of Music Hungary!

Open until February 28, 2027, FREDDIE – The Exhibition celebrates the iconic Queen frontman and the 40th anniversary of the band’s unforgettable 1986 Budapest concert.

Discover hundreds of original objects, from stage costumes and handwritten manuscripts to personal belongings, while nine immersive exhibition spaces reveal the man behind the rock legend. Through intimate recollections from Freddie’s friends and colleagues, alongside audio and video stories narrated by his former personal assistant, Peter Freestone, you’ll get a rare glimpse into his creative world, private life and enduring legacy.

Whether you grew up singing along to Bohemian Rhapsody or are discovering Queen’s magic for the first time, this is an inspiring indoor experience for music lovers to enjoy during the colder months.

For more information, visit the House of Music Hungary website by clicking here.

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